Some questions, fewer answers on Native Angels deal

We should forgive the four county commissioners who want to pay millions of your money for an overpriced building with little functionality for their inability to keep their stories straight.

They were in a hurry on Monday — and not because someone else was digging deep to pay $6.2 millon for a building that is on the tax books at $3.8 million, but because the David Edge-less window was narrow.

As for the entitity that has expressed interest in buying Native Angels, we will tell you that none exists. If we are wrong, all we need is a name and phone number. We will be glad to speak with them to find out how they feel about the county stepping in, and where else they will locate in the county, and how many jobs they will be creating. We will also publicly apologize for our skeptcism.

The commissioners, Raymond Cummings, Berlester Campbell, Jerry Stephens and Roger Oxendine, really should have had lunch together so they could read from the same script when faced with questions concerning the spending of millions of dollars of taxpayer money.

For example, Cummings says that the Native Angels is a long-term fix as a central office, although the school system doesn’t want it. The school system’s stance on the building is made clear in an op-ed on this same page from Peggy Wilkins-Chavis, chairwoman of the Board of Education. But Campbell says the building is only until a new central office is built and occupied.

Now the commissioners are a single voice on this: None has a clue what the county will do with the building once the school staff vacates it.

Cummings says the deal is done, that the county will buy, but Oxendine said the vote was only to negotiate a deal. If there is a potential crack in this wall, we believe it is Oxendine, who has left himself a door to walk through. And of the four commissioners, we believe he is the one most capable of doing the right thing for taxpayers and the schools.

We will see.

There are just so many unanswered questions — which we will try to answer.

Why did the commissioners not inform school leaders, either administrators or the Board of Education, of their plan? Because they would not like the answer.

Why rush the vote without Commissioner Edge there, which left without a voice a district with more than 15,000 residents? Because he would have spoiled their plans.

Why did Cummings, who works for the school system, not only not recuse himself from the issue, but actually brokered this mess, probably in violation of open meeting laws? Because Cummings plays by his own rules, and is not a person of integrity.

Are some commissioners, as Edge alleges, receiving money under the table? We don’t know — but the accusation is out there, so perhaps an appropriate law enforcement agency should be asking some questions.

Why are the owners of Native Angels paying taxes — well, they were paying taxes — on a building valued at $3.8 million but listed at $6.2 million for sale? The valuation is 8 years old, and it is true as well that the owners want to squeeze every dollar out of the sale. But $3.8 million smacks of favoritism.

Why have foreclosure proceedings not been initiated, which would potentially enable the county to get the building at a fraction of the cost? Even if it could not be used for the central office, it and its 29 acres, including 24 that are frontage, could work to the benefit of COMtech? That is a head-scratcher, but it again smacks of favortism.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Feb. 5. You probably have some questions we have not asked or answered. That would be a good place to ask them.

Arrive early. We expect a crowd.