Help exists for ‘human troubles’

Before getting started with the deep and painful topic of “human troubles,” let’s describe the kind of troubles this column will cover: problems associated with mild, moderate or severe mental health issues.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported in October 2015 that one out of every five people in the United States will suffer from a mental health disorder in a given year. Additionally, a few years ago, the World Health Organization reported that about 450 million people worldwide currently suffer from a mental health disorder. These numbers are astonishing and troubling, but most likely very true.

While these statistics seem high, they do not account for the number of people who have not been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, but are mentally or emotionally troubled. Normally for a person to be diagnosed with a mental health disorder, they must meet certain time periods and criteria for personal and social dysfunction. But, what about those of us who are troubled with mental and emotional disturbances that do not meet the criteria? Could it be possible that that question represents the balance of the population at least at some point in human lifespan?

There is a group of diagnoses called Adjustment Disorders. Often, Adjustment Disorders go undiagnosed because people do not seek treatment. Maybe some cases where possible Adjustment Disorders exist, mental and emotional troubles are present, but go undiagnosed and treated:

1. A young mother has three miscarriages and is told that she is not likely to bear a child full-term.

2. A teenage boy of a single mother learns that his mother has been killed in an automobile accident.

3. A middle-age husband, living alone, cared for his terminally ill wife until her death.

4. A man with 25 years of experience is suddenly terminated from his job.

5. A woman (or man) is unhappy in their marriage and turns to outside attention for affection.

6. A person in his/her 30s can no longer carry the secret of their sexual abuse as a child.

7. Someone receives a cancer diagnosis.

8. A messy divorce causes great unhappiness for the couple and their children.

9. A person loses their sense of purpose and meaning in their life.

10. A parent watches as their adult child succumbs to opioid addiction.

Every reader of this column could cite some very difficult moments of mental and emotional troubles in their own lives. It is safe to say that every human being experiences one or more such moments in a lifetime. And what about those family members, coworkers and friends that surround a person experiencing such troubles? It can be fully expected that many would share in that person’s troubles. The truth is that we all have troubles, either for ourselves or for those around us.

Thankfully, these kinds of troubles can and usually do come to a conclusion. In time, people are able to adjust to the mental and emotional troubles and find a new place of peace and resolution. And if that new place of peace and resolution does not come around, help is available from professional mental health counselors and social workers. In our area of North Carolina, a quick way to learn about mental health treatment resources is to call the Access to Care Line at 800-913-6109. That number is staffed all day, every day of the year.

A final note: Why is it important that we know and understand that everyone has troubles in life? It is important because we all must be ready to provide help to our fellow humans when those stressful times exist. Plainly, all of our troubles need care and support.

Charles Wentz is a licensed professional counselor and a nationally certified counselor with Scotland Family Counseling Center in Laurinburg.

