County chair polluting election by injecting race as an issue

To the Editor,

This letter is to address specifically the toxic leadership style of the chairman of the, Robeson County Board of Commissioners, and its negative effect on county elections

Why did the most powerful elected official in our county, backed by big-money elites, inject race into the upcoming district attorney and sheriff’s races? What kind of leader is brazen enough to promise blacks the Sheriff’s Office by rallying Indians to the cause, while in return, rallying blacks to support an Indian district attorney, when he cannot guarantee either outcome?

He does have an insurance policy, haul and incentivize voters. What does his leadership say about race relations? Does he want best qualified in these positions? What are his true goals? Control … by whom and for what purpose? If blacks and Indians from across our community were leading this effort I would consider it a smart strategy. However, when it is the chairman, all citizens should be wary that something nefarious is brewing. This kind of leadership erodes the very confidence in our electoral process and leads to voter apathy. Blacks, Indians, and whites would serve themselves a far better outcome by investigating all candidates, and voting for ones they believe are best qualified, without regard to race.

Political elites and big money players believe they own our elected positions. And they do when they freely operate haul/incentivize operations without scrutiny from investigative agencies. I have read numerous voter fraud opinions by political elites in the state, and none ever mention the issue of vote buying. Vote buying is a felony and detrimental to our election process; see why the same ones stay in office for decades. We ignore it.

The chairman can better serve the county by encouraging candidates to participate in debates/forums so citizens can evaluate their performance under tougher conditions than a meet and greet. Imagine all candidates for judge, DA, and sheriff on the same debate platform, telling us how they plan to collaborate to address crime.

The value of the debate is far greater than wine, cigarettes, money, and sandwiches. Will citizens demand debates? Who is willing to host them? And what candidates are willing to step on stage and tell us why they are the better than their opponent?

This is not directed to any campaign, but only to the chairman’s toxic leadership and involvement in the upcoming election.

Lynn Locklear

Red Springs