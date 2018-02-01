For many Americans, tax cuts a stepping stone to better future

To the Editor,

It’s been a little over a month since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and we are already beginning to feel the full effect of the new law.

According to the latest estimates, more than 3 million people have already received a pay hike, 401(k) bump, or bonus thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The economy is continuing to grow, and most Americans are feeling optimistic about the future.

Despite the popularity of the tax cuts, some politicians such as Nancy Pelosi continue to insult working Americans, calling the idea of a $1,000 bonus “crumbs.”

But to the two-thirds of Americans who can’t even cover an unexpected expense of $400, an extra $1,000 bonus is a nice chunk of change.

These tax cuts are a stepping stone to a brighter future.

Peter Cotter

Raleigh