Cummings depends on stupidity in pushing Angel Exchange

Commissioner Raymond Cummings thinks you are stupid.

Try as we might, we can come up with no other explanation for the lies he continues to tell regarding his push to purchase the Angel Exchange building at COMtech.

It is one thing to demonstrably lie in private conversations — and trust us, we know what he is telling people privately — but it represents higher hubris to lie to a reporter and have those words shared with tens of thousands of people who read this newspaper and visit robesonian.com.

So we will walk through his lies, and dismantle them. It isn’t tricky to do.

Cummings says the BB&T building will not be ready for county occupation for three or four years, and therefore the county administration offices on Elm Street are not a solution as a central office for the Public Schools of Robeson County. No, the target date to complete the BB&T renovations is January 2019, less than a year from this morning.

He says there are financing issues with BB&T that could cause delay. The county has not sought financing, but when it does, there will be no issue. The county has excellent credit.

Cummings says that the school system is planning on spending $28 million to $30 million for a central office, figures he simply has made up, and that will force a tax increase. Our guess is it will cost about half that. Central office staff is now stuffed into about 9,000 square feet at Angel Exchange, so let’s double that, and say 18,000 square feet serves the need. It doesn’t cost $1,667 a square foot to build and outfit a central office.

Moreover, the school system has FEMA and insurance money to pay for the cost. If any county money is needed, it would be less than the $6 million or so that is floated as a pricetag for Angel Exchange — and that Cummings says can be paid without a tax hike.

Cummings has told people privately and implied to us publicly that the vote has been taken, the deal is done, and it can’t be undone. Just consider the absurdity of this claim. The county is in negotiations, and the commissioners could vote at any time — Monday would be good — simply to end them or reject the deal that is brokered.

Cummings has said that he has been told there is a buyer for the Angel Exchange building, so there is urgency to move quickly. Now he might have been told that, but he’s the stupid one if he believes it. And if there were, the county should let that deal close so a key piece of property at COMtech would have a private owner that would pay taxes and fees on the building. Regardless, there is no rush as the lease is through July 31, and a three-month option is available.

Cummings wants you to believe it is business as usual for a county board to vote on a $6 million purchase with one commissioner absent and 15,000 or so constituents without a voice. No it is not, and it is even more egregious when the item is not on the agenda as was the case on Jan. 22.

The topic is on the agenda for Monday, and our guess is there will be plenty said.

Not that Cummings cares; he doesn’t. As an employee of the school system, not only should he not have led this effort, he should have recused himself. We wonder how much longer the Board of Education will provide him a livelihood.

Cummings is comforted on Election Day by a $30,000 discretionary fund that no other commissioners in the state enjoy, and all the paybacks that political patronage, such as spending too much for a building that isn’t needed, can buy. Plus hauling uninformed voters.

The question is: Will any of the other commissioners, Roger Oxendine, Jerry Stephens and Berlester Campbell, listen to the public outcry and do the right thing? If they don’t, and you wonder why, we see nothing to suggest anything other than to believe the worst.

At the heart of this is the classic Pembroke vs. Lumberton duel that is so debilitating for all of this county. As we said in October, we have no issue with the Angel Exchange building as a central office if it meets the school system’s needs. School officials have been clear that they don’t believe it does — and the county cannot shove it down the system’s throat.

If the county wants to buy the building in an effort to keep COMtech viable, then do so, but at the best price, which can be acheived by initiating foreclosure, and find tenants. Once again, Cummings would have you believe that there is nothing unusual about the county not initiating foreclosure to collect almost $100,000 in back taxes that date back almost three years.

If that is the case, it shouldn’t be.