An interesting show, but a predictable ending

There was good theater on Monday night at the county administration office as a house packed with concerned and agitated taxpayers watched a show that only had one possible ending.

Ever since it was learned publicly that Chairman Raymond Cummings wanted to purchase the Angel Exchange building, this deal has been done, with only the minor detail of how much we taxpayers will pay for the building to be worked out. Commissioners Roger Oxendine, Berlester Campbell and Jerry Stephens take their orders from Cummings, and Noah Woods finally read the directions.

The more intriguing question is: Who is Cummings’ marionettist?

It is rich to watch commissioners who are the highest and best benefited in North Carolina, who give themselves $30,000 each to sprinkle at their pleasure, and whose top employees enjoy inflated salaries, openly defiant and suddenly expressing a concern to save taxpayer money. It is even richer to watch them duck and deflect while explaining why spending $6.2 million for a building that is destined to be vacant is being frugal.

Stephens took the leading role on Monday, talking excessively, but saying very little — he did give The Robesonian multiple shout-outs — including explaining why a commissioner whose district includes a lot of Lumberton and none of Pembroke was so anxious to move the school system’s central office out of the county seat and farther from so many residents.

Cummings took more of a supporting role, but again failed to explain why he announced intent to buy and then asked for negotiations, which put the county in a weak position. He also has failed to explain why the county has not initiated foreclosure on a property three years delinquent, and, no, Mr. Cummings, paying a few hundred dollars every six months should not be sufficient to stall that process. Privately he will tell people the county likes to work with delinquent taxpayers because foreclosure is mean. How quaint.

Campbell spoke up to assure folks he was not taking money under the table.

And Oxendine said it’s the school system’s fault, not the commissioners, that students sit in class and shiver in the cold. That ignores the fact that out of 100 counties in the state, Robeson’s per-pupil spending is 99th. Thank you Swain County. Now it’s not the commissioners’ fault that this county is poor and heavily taxed already in order to meet basic needs, but it is their fault when they buy Angel Exchange for millions of dollars and the school board doesn’t move there.

Commissioners Tom Taylor, Lance Herndon and David Edge tried hard, but were outnumbered.

Of all the lies that the commissioners told Monday night, the one uttered most often was the idea that the school board wants to build a $30 million Taj Mahal, a bookend for another building on N.C. 711 that itself is a shrine to Cummings. The school system has enough money to build a $15 million to $18 million building without help from the county — certainly shy of $6 million — and probably would like to have one of those zero-energy buildings that were all the rage in 2016.

There are a lot of things to look for going forward, but we will keep an extra keen eye on what the county is able to negotiate as the payment price. It is interesting that Cummings continues to speak about the $6.2 million Angel Exchange building when the building is listed at $6 million. But what is a couple hundred thousand dollars to a board with taxing authority?

It is interesting how the commissioners can easily find millions of dollars, but when a teacher stands before them and asks for $1,000 to take students on a field trip, the promise is we will be in touch.

When the county overpays for the building, we are sure commissioners will attempt to explain it away by saying there was another bidder for the building, but what you will never hear is who that bidder was. Nor will you hear an explanation of why the county wants to take a multi-million dollar building off the tax rolls.

The other thing to watch is what happens when the school board decides to go its own way, and that isn’t westward. Then the county will have a multi-million dollar sitting vacant at COMtech.

It’s a pretty building, but it won’t be a pretty sight.