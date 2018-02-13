Robeson desperate for leaders, new ideas

At the risk of hyperbole, we don’t think there has been a more important primary in Robeson County than the one that looms on May 8.

On Monday, the line began forming for candidates, and if the past is indicative, expect the final list to be dominated by incumbents and retreads, which promises no new ideas or leadership. If ever change were needed, it is now, as this county continues its descent in almost every quality-of-life measure that matters.

Our schools are crumbling, our young people are not getting the education they deserve, and the ones who suffer the most are marginal and at-risk children.

We lead North Carolina in crime, both violent and property, and we are out of room to warehouse the bad guys even after they are are caught and convicted.

We have too few jobs, and those that we have don’t pay well, making us arguably the poorest county in North Carolina and among the poorest out of 3,007 counties in the United States.

We are obese, smoke too much, our sugar is high. Consequently, we die too young.

And we go to the polls and continue to elect those who brought us all of this.

Change appears guaranteed at the top of law enforcement as Sheriff Kenneth Sealey and District Attorney Johnson Britt have signaled they will not seek re-election. The good news is that there appears to be a plethora of strong, qualified candidates for both offices.

The biggest problems are our Board of Commissioners and Board of Education, which take turns causing the most damage to this county and its reputation. Currently the commissioners have stepped forward, led by what we believe is the biggest problem in this county, Raymond Cummings, a man so out of control that he will tell lies to the public that are easy to disprove and also act in complete defiance of the school system, which writes his check. He is also the primary architect of the mountain of pay and benefits that enrich our commissioners like none other in North Carolina.

Unfortunately, Cummings isn’t up for re-election, and neither are some others that really need to go.

What this county desperately needs is better candidates who will offer ideas and new ways to solve old problems. We floated last week the idea of a special tax that would direct money straight to the schools, perhaps to better pay teachers and enhance the quality of them locally.

While we know there were some snickers at the suggestion of poor folks in a heavily taxed county voting to pay more in taxes, we will ask you a question: Would you rather pay a few more dollars a year for a bigger jail or a better education for your children? That is essentially the choice we are making.

Robeson County is becoming a laughing stock, and the caricature is unkind, one of a poor, racist and corrupt county where not one wants to stop for gasoline and certainly not to live and raise a family.

For that to change, leadership will have to.

We typically write an Our View with this message on the eve of an election, but this time we do it at the front end, the start of the filing period. What might be as important as the May 8 vote are the options that voters will have that day.

If you are an educated and accomplished Robeson County resident who yearns for a better way and have tussled with the idea of seeking public office, we encourage you to take that step.

We know of no other way to repair the damage our so-called leaders have created.