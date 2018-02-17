A step needed toward conciliation

When it comes to the county’s pursuit of the Angel Exchange building, last week was notable not for what happened, but for what did not.

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County on Tuesday did not take a public position on the matter, but we are told privately by multiple members that a majority continues to stand opposed, and they don’t like the commissioners trying to usurp what is their call. The lack of the vote, we were told, is because the board believes its position is clear, and there was no need to grandstand — an adult approach.

Negotiations on the purchase, which are being directed by County Attorney Patrick Pait, also have not advanced to the point that a deal can be presented to the county commissioners — assuming their vote is needed to wrap it up. That Pait is handling the negotiations, coupled with an absence of a handshake, gives us hope that the county will not overpay for a building that could end up vacant and has little value on the market.

We think the deal will be done because Chairman Raymond Cummings wants it — and he controls five votes on the board. So what happens if the building is purchased and the school board, as it has signaled, opts instead for the N.C. 711 property, or Elm Street, which is the least expensive and most logical destination?

There are rumors that the county would then relocate some of its administrative offices to COMtech. Should that happen, then the curtain would have been pulled on Cummings and his lackeys’ true intentions — to stick it to Lumberton and the county seat.

But moving county offices to COMtech sticks it not only to the county seat, but most of Robeson County’s 130,000 residents who enjoy an easy drive to the city via Interstate 95, U.S. 74 or several state highways, including N.C. 211, N.C 72, N.C, 41 and N.C. 711.

County administrators tell us that they are fully committed to the move to the old BB&T building, which came at a bargain price and a few yards from the courthouse, which is important. A lot of prep work has been done, and that potentially would be money wasted.

Don’t buy the lie that the BB&T renovation will mean a tax increase. The project’s cost, around $12 million, will be financed for 30 years and the county, which has excellent credit, can handle $600,000 a year or so payments with ease.

Regardless of what happens next, damage has been done as the commissioners have angered the folks and revealed again their disdain for all things Lumberton. The sad part is that relationship, historically chilly, had warmed in recent years as the city and county, both of which are blessed with administrators who want to work together, had joined hands, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

And it’s not just Lumberton that suffers from our commissioners’ allegiance to Pembroke. The county’s decision to subsidize Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation’s move out of Red Springs and to COMtech was a canibalization of one county town to the favor of another. LREMC should have paid a premium price for that land; it has the money.

We don’t understand the Pembroke v. Lumberton thing, except that we know it is deeply rooted in a past that has given way to a better day of enlightenment. The blame isn’t one way, but shared.

We long for the day that the gotcha game is abandoned in favor of sitting at the table for civil discussion that will make not only Pembroke and Lumberton better places, but all of this county as well.

Now would be a great time to start, but it requires a step away from petty politics — a step too far for the majority of our commissioners.