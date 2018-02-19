Robeson needs to dump one-party system, register as Independents

To the Editor,

Citizens are calling for change. It becomes a cry when tragic events occur or our local leaders make astonishing decisions that appear biased. Politicians run on change, but change for us is elusive.

Change is hard to define and even more difficult to accomplish. The challenges we face — jobs, education, crime, welfare dependency, and other social ills — have interconnecting relationships and no one cure-all. Our problems are so intertwined we need to think in terms of generational change. We need to change our thinking, approach to problems, accept new and out-of-the-box ideas, to collaborate, letting go of obsolete and harmful beliefs and values while developing new ones, building new relationships, taking risk, and having an open mind. We need confidence, perseverance, and courage to break the existing political paradigm.

Where do we start?

Demolish the one-party political system in our local politics. The Democratic Party’s extreme leftist platform no longer represents our citizens. The Democratic Party today is not the party of our grandfathers. Its leftist social agenda is poison to our mental, physical, and spiritual strength. Many would abandon the Democratic Party if they knew the platform. Study it for yourself.

How do we do this? Register as an Independent. The advantages are it puts the Democratic Party on notice that Robeson can no longer be taken for granted, while encouraging the Republican Party to become more engaged. When both parties compete for our vote it may very well equate to more state and federal interest in our county. Independents can still vote in the primary with the opportunity to select either the Republican or Democratic ticket. We have to stop voting Democrat because granddaddy did, and vote the person who best represents our values. Our local politics will thrive with a more balanced political ideology.

A growth in Independents sends a strong, clear message that the citizens of Robeson County are fed up with the status quo and are seeking new, younger, honest, and more creative leaders to replace those who are motivated by self gain instead of positive change.

Research what it means to be an Independent. The Board of Elections can answer your questions. Let’s start down the path of change by making the majority party in Robeson County that of Independents.

Lynn E. Locklear

Red Springs