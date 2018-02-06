A crowd lines up for sheriff

Local Republicans join local Democrats in opposing a plan to redraw Robeson’s judicial district. Many years ago, 16B included Robeson and Scotland. For the past several decades, 16B includes only Robeson and for good reason.

You’d think the formula for drawing judicial districts and allocating resources would depend on crimes rates and court dockets. But that isn’t the case.

Population and seemingly arbitrary formulas drive that process. It is simply illogical to dilute Robeson’s already stretched resources bu combining it with another county. Robeson’s court docket would suffer.

This is when it’s good to have local Republican legislators in a Republican controlled legislature, joining forces with local Democrats in opposing the plan.

But this question of judicial districts may place the currently announced district attorney candidates race in question as candidate filing begins Monday. What isn’t in limbo though is which candidates may be filing for sheriff.

Between, 14,000 to 17,000 voters typically cast ballots in the Robeson primary. The math gets messy from there.

In 2014, there were 16,467 votes cast in the primary. In the sheriff’s race, 14,888 were cast. About 1,238 were GOP primary voters and about 341 were under votes meaning Democrat voters who decided not to cast a sheriff’s race ballot. That’s a 22 percent turnout and pretty consistent number for non-presidential year primaries.

This turnout number typically increases if there is no incumbent for a top of the ticket race like sheriff. Robeson has no recent numbers to model accurately. The reason is because Sheriff Ken Sealey was appointed in 2004 after the departure of Sheriff Glenn Maynor, who had held the post since 1994. So Sealey’s re-elections were technically as an incumbent. So for all practical purposes there hasn’t been an open seat for sheriff in over two decades. Expect more than 18,000 votes this primary with the seat open and factoring in voter registration increases.

Burnis Wilkins is an obvious front-runner, having been the first to open a campaign headquarters and running a qualification-based campaign. In the well-qualified field, Wilkins has taught most of the qualifications other candidates can list. Wilkins has worked for the Sheriff’s Department in addition to federal agencies such as the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Randy Graham is running a campaign as a recent investigator with the department, hoping to leverage incumbency status. Most operatives would have advised him to not leave the department in order to run an incumbency type campaign. But leaving to campaign was the ethical thing to do. Other campaigns complain he has never attended basic law enforcement training, though technically this isn’t required to be sheriff.

Ronnie Patterson is another candidate to watch. As the only African-American candidate in a field that will include maybe a couple of Native Americans and a couple of Caucasian candidates, he will monopolize the African-American vote. His campaign is all about beating one number — 40 percent.

Patterson’s best chance is for a crowded field that dilutes the electorate. He then must surpass 40 percent to avoid a runoff as his chances diminish greatly if forced into a runoff. He is the police chief of Red Springs.

James Jones, a retired master trooper with the N.C, Highway Patrol, and jail administrator, George Kenworthy, are two other candidates who have recently mounted campaigns.

Dividing an electorate of around 18,000 by 5 or more candidates leaves very small margins. Front-runners should be worried because a crowded field is an underdog’s best chance at winning. The prediction is the campaign will get messy.

While the sheriff’s race drives Democrats to the polls, the congressional race will drive Republicans to the polls. Recall a special election was held June 2016 with very low turnout. Mark Harris outperformed Congressman Robert Pittenger by 160 votes in Robeson with Pittenger ultimately prevailing district wide by 134 votes.

Top of the ticket races in both primaries will be close and hard fought this year.

Phillip Stephens is chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.

