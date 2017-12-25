Shootout Roundup: Red Devils take 3rd

PEMBROKE — Monte’ Wilkerson led three Red Springs players in double figures, leading the Red Devils to a 65-45 win over Dillon in the third-place game of the Robeson County Shootout on Saturday at UNCP.

Wilkerson scored 19 points for Red Springs, igniting a 16-0 run in the second quarter with baskets on three consecutive possessions to power the Red Devils to victory.

Red Springs outscored the Wildcats 20-6 in the second period to take a 33-18 lead into halftime.

Dillon responded in the second half, trimming the lead to five points, but Red Springs used a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to widen the margin.

Caleel Mitchell added 14 points, six assists and three rebounds for the Red Devils. Jerome Bass scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the double-double.

Zy’Aire Charles had 13 points to lead Dillon and Justin Green added 12.

Mitchell lifts Lady Rams to fifth-place finish

PEMBROKE — Nakyra Mitchell made a floater with 14 seconds left, lifting the Purnell Swett girls basketball team to a 32-31 win over St. Pauls in the fifth-place game of the Shootout on Saturday.

Mitchell scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter to pace the Lady Rams, who trailed for most of the morning against the Lady Bulldogs.

T.J. Eichelberger scored a game-high 20 points for St. Pauls, knocking down four 3-pointers. She netted her final trey from the top of the key with 1:10 left to play to give the Lady Bulldogs a 30-28 lead.

JaiLeana Deese made a layup to knot the game up with 40 seconds left. The Lady Rams scored four of the final five points in the game.

St. Pauls’ Shaquan Anderson got fouled with 3.8 seconds left and made one of two free throws for the final tally.

Rams use late surge to claim 5th

Behind its dynamic guard duo of Kyler Page and Darriante Parker, the Purnell Swett boys basketball team used a fourth-quarter surge to claim a 59-45 victory over St. Pauls in the fifth-place game of the Shootout.

Page and Parker accounted for 17 points each to lead the Rams, who closed the game with a 16-4 run and outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 in the final period.

With the game tied at 43-all early in the fourth quarter Parker sparked a 12-0 run to give the Rams a 55-43 lead with 3:21 left to play.

The Bulldogs led 32-24 at halftime and 39-38 entering the final period, but was plagued by foul trouble and turnovers down the stretch.

Aaron Revels and Keonte Taylor scored 11 points each to pace St. Pauls.

Lady Tornadoes fall to Dillon

Despite a double-double effort from Kiara Page, the Fairmont girls basketball team dropped a 56-43 contest against Dillon in the third-place game of the Shootout.

Page scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Lady Tornadoes, who were outscored 14-6 in the fourth quarter. Mya Bellamy added eight points.

Jykya Bell logged 23 points to lead the Lady Wildcats, who led 29-19 at the half.

Wilkerson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Wilkerson2017122318219133.jpg Wilkerson

By Rodd Baxley Sports Editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.