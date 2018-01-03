County games postponed due to winter weather

Due to an early afternoon deadline, The Robesonian was unable to provide results for Wednesday’s college basketball games. Visit robesonian.com for stories on UNCP, NC State and UNC.

LUMBERTON — The Three Rivers Conference basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed to later dates after the Public Schools of Robeson County, Columbus County Schools and Whiteville City Schools released students early with winter weather moving in late on Wednesday.

The Fairmont at East Columbus basketball games were moved to Thursday, St. Pauls at Whiteville was moved to Jan. 24 and West Columbus at Red Springs was moved to Feb. 7.

The wrestling match at Lumberton between the Pirates, Purnell Swett, Seventy-First and Jack Britt was moved from Wednesday to Jan. 18.

Friday’s basketball games are still on as scheduled with a pair of in-county matchups in South Robeson at Fairmont and Red Springs at St. Pauls, along with Purnell Swett at Seventy-First in Sandhills Athletic Conference action. Lumberton at Richmond was scheduled for Friday, but was moved to Jan. 24 due to testing at Lumberton.

South Robeson splits with South Columbus

TABOR CITY — The South Robeson boys basketball team matched its win total from last season with a 69-66 overtime victory at South Columbus on Tuesday night.

Jarurias Davis scored a team-best 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Mustangs (4-6, 3-4 TRC). Davis also dished out seven assists.

Cameron Werrell added 10 points and eight rebounds for South Robeson, with Jaleel Lesane tallying eight points for the visitors.

The Lady Mustangs lost 48-38, dropping to 1-9 on the season and 1-6 in conference play.

South Robeson is set to play at Fairmont on Friday.

Lumberton wrestling finished 2017 at Holy Angels Invite

CHARLOTTE — The Lumberton wrestling team had eight wrestlers finish the Holy Angels Invitational tournament with multiple wins in the two-day tournament held at the Bojangles Coliseum over the weekend.

Leading the way for the Pirates was Ed Brock wrestling at 195 pounds, who secured a seventh-place finish in his class with six wins. Alex Hammonds had five wins at 220 pounds, Yakemiean Johnson had four wins at 132 pounds and Tray Regan had three wins at 285 pounds.

The Pirates, ranked second in the 4A East polls, return to action this weekend at the Rock Hill Bearcat Invitational.

Mustangs, Lumberton wrestlers pick up wins

Staff Report