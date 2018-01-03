Newton: ‘Just win, that’s it’

CHARLOTTE — Coming off one of the worst games of his career, Cam Newton knows he will need to be at his best if the Carolina Panthers hope to leave New Orleans with a playoff victory on Sunday.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Carolina’s quarterback talked about “holding my end of the bargain up” as the Panthers (11-5) prepare for their NFC Wild Card game against the Saints (11-5) — champions of the NFC South.

“This is where the real football starts. … We all know pressure does one or two things, we’re hoping to shine like diamonds on Sunday,” Newton said.

The 2015 NFL MVP was appreciative to be on one of 12 teams with “fresh dirt on their cleats” for postseason practice.

“Nothing’s changed. Just win, that’s it,” he said. “It’s still football. I haven’t played a game yet that I didn’t want to win.”

The Panthers (11-5) had plenty of momentum entering the regular-season finale against Atlanta, having won seven of their previous eight games.

But a disappointing loss to the Falcons derailed the chance to claim the division crown and host a playoff game. Newton missed on his first eight passes in the 22-10 loss, with his throws often sailing high and wide of his intended targets. It hasn’t helped that the Panthers wide receiver corps has been plagued by injuries, leaving Newton with a cast of unproven players.

Now Carolina is limping into the postseason and likely will have to win three in a row on the road to reach the Super Bowl in Minnesota.

“I know this team has been faced with a lot of adversity and that has brought us closer,” Newton said. “Going into a hostile environment is really nothing new for us. We’ve won some of our biggest games in hostile environments.”

History is both with and against the Panthers.

Carolina is the only NFL franchise to advance to the divisional round in every year that it’s been to the playoffs. The Panthers are also 12-11 at New Orleans.

But they’ve lost twice to the Saints this season. When it comes to the playoffs, that doesn’t bode well for the visitors.

Since 1970, there have been 20 teams that went 2-0 against an opponent during the regular season before facing them again in the postseason. Thirteen times those teams completed the sweep by winning the playoff game.

New Orleans blasted Carolina 34-13 in Charlotte in September, then beat them again 31-21 on Dec. 3 at the Superdome to take control of the NFC South.

Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara helped the Saints average 148.5 yards per game on the ground along with four touchdowns in those two games. Veteran quarterback Drew Brees also lit up Carolina, completing 74.6 percent of his passes for 465 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

“We just need to win. I can’t stress it enough,” Newton said. “At the end of the day, our job is to play football for one reason and that’s to win. For us, it’s just going to be production from everybody.

“It’s just all about rallying around as a group, feeding off each other. Sunday’s going to be an opportunity for us to play unbelievable complementary football.”

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez | Carolina Panthers Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is coming off one of the worst games of his career as Carolina prepares to travel to New Orleans on Sunday. Newton threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Panthers’ last trip to the Superdome. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_tempCARvsNO40-nfl_mezz_1280_102420181314959235.jpg Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez | Carolina Panthers Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is coming off one of the worst games of his career as Carolina prepares to travel to New Orleans on Sunday. Newton threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Panthers’ last trip to the Superdome.

Panthers hope to ‘shine’ against Saints

By Rodd Baxley Sports Editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

