UNCP hoops teams split at Lander

GREENWOOD, S.C. – Nigel Grant scored a game-best 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team overcame 1-for-15 perimeter shooting, as well as an early 17-point deficit, to stun Lander, 81-78, on Wednesday evening in Horne Arena.

The triumph marked the third-straight win for the Braves (8-3, 4-1 PBC) who also picked up their sixth-straight victory in Horne Arena as well, including a pair in last season’s run to the PBC Tournament championship. It was the third loss in the last four outings for the Bearcats (5-7, 1-5) who have now dropped 12 of the last 16 in the series, including the last five matchups with the Black & Gold.

Grant recorded his second 20+-point game of the season in just 24 minutes of action, and finished just two points away from matching his career high established last season in a New Year’s Eve win over Barton at home. Senior Brandon Watts finished his night with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while James Murray-Boyles came off the bench to add a dozen. Sophomore Micah Kinsey matched a career-best with five steals, while also adding 10 points and five rebounds as well.

Zane Ranking turned in a season-best 18 points to pace the hosts, while White Oak native Rahu Purdie scored 13 points, but offset his offensive production with a career high six turnovers as well.

The Braves opened up the second half with a 14-2 run and led by as many as nine points, 51-42, after Murray-Boyle’s layup with 15:08 left to play, but the Bearcats answered with a 12-4 run to make it a one-point game just less than five minutes later. Sergio Smith gave the hosts a 73-68 lead on a fast-break layup with 4:18 remaining, but the Bearcats went 0-for-4 from the field and turned the ball over three times over a more than four-minute scoring drought that all but sealed their fate.

UNCP canned five-straight free throws in the final 35 seconds to ice the outcome.

Lander capitalized on a 0-for-10 start from the field by the Braves to storm out to a 17-0 lead by the 14:57 mark in the opening half, but UNCP hung around for the next 10 minutes before using a 14-4 run to climb back in it. Two free throws by Micah Kinsey with 49 seconds left cut the visitors’ deficit down to just two points, 37-35, but the Bearcats eventually lugged a 39-36 advantage into the locker rooms.

The Braves will be back in action again on Saturday when they open up a two-game home stand against Georgia College (7-4, 3-2) in the second half of a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Lander uses 29 free throws to knock off Lady Braves

Lander trekked to the charity stripe 34 times on Wednesday evening in Greenwood and converted 29 of those free throws to best the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team by a 75-54 score in Peach Belt Conference action at Finis Horne Arena.

Nyla Allen scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Lady Braves (3-6, 1-4 PBC), who shot 33 percent from the field and attempted just nine free throws. Alecia Hardy added 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting, while Brandi Robinson hauled in a team-high seven rebounds and chipped in five points.

Lander (10-2, 5-1 PBC) outrebounded the Black & Gold by a 48-34 margin and turned 15 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points.

Lander’s Breshay Johnson poured in a game-high 23 points thanks to a 17-for-18 performance at the free-throw line.

The Lady Braves whittled the Lander lead down to 14 at 62-48 with 5:23 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats coasted the rest of the way and led by as many as 23 with under two minutes on the clock.

The hosts took their largest lead of the first half on a pair of free throws with 31 seconds to play, but an Allen 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the teams to the locker room with Lander ahead 34-23.

UNCP returns home for the first time since Dec. 19 on Saturday when Georgia College treks to Pembroke for a PBC battle. Tipoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. on the front end of a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Bobcats (6-5, 3-2 PBC) are winners of five of their last six after a 76-63 win over Georgia Southwestern on Wednesday evening. UNCP is 9-29 against Georgia College since joining the PBC prior to the 1992-93 season, but knocked off the Bobcats 71-51 in Pembroke last season on Jan. 6.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_uncp-logo2017102712373842020171191917485632018132221843.jpg