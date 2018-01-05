Braves heating up in league play

PEMBROKE — It’s early, but The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team is right where it wants to be in its quest for back-to-back Peach Belt Conference championships.

The Braves (8-3, 4-1 PBC) sit in a three-way tie atop the league standings with Clayton State and Augusta heading into the weekend.

UNCP overcame an early 17-point deficit to earn an 81-78 victory over Lander on Wednesday, moving its win streak to three games — the longest streak of any team in the league.

Senior Nigel Grant scored a game-best 25 points in just 24 minutes of action against the Bearcats, recording his second 20-point game of the season. Fellow senior Brandon Watts finished his night with 17 points, while James Murray-Boyles came off the bench to add a dozen. Sophomore Micah Kinsey matched a career-best with five steals, while also adding 10 points and five rebounds.

UNCP has five players averaging double figures through 11 games. Grant and Watts lead the way for the Braves, followed by Akia Pruitt, Lumberton native David Strother and James Murray-Boyles.

Grant is averaging 16 points per game and Watts is averaging 13 per contest. Pruitt is averaging 12 points per game, with Strother and Pruitt adding 10 points per contest.

Despite being last in the PBC in 3-point field goal percentage, UNCP continues to dominate the glass as the top offensive rebounding team in the league and boasts a plus-8.6 rebounding margin.

The Braves are also first in blocked shots and third in scoring offense and defense. Their 15.2 assists per game is good for second in the league with freshman Tyrell Kirk, a Whiteville native, sitting third in assist/turnover ratio.

There’s plenty of room for improvement with 17 conference games left to play. But the Braves have to feel good about where they are as 2018 begins.

