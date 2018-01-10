Braves aim to ‘lock in’

PEMBROKE — Good defense and good offense converge at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s English Jones Center tonight as the men’s and women’s basketball teams host Augusta with coveted Peach Belt Conference wins on the line for all four squads.

The women tip off at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m.

The UNCP men (9-3, 5-1 PBC) looks to stretch its current win streak to five games going up against the Jaguars, after pulling out a close game against Georgia College on Saturday with a double-overtime 82-75 win.

“Our games with Augusta are always good,” UNCP men’s coach Ben Miller said. “Our veterans understand you’ve got to be ready every night against whoever you play. Anybody in the league is capable. … They were the benchmark not only in our league, but in the region, and they have been one of the best programs in the region for years. It’s a great opportunity, great challenge for everyone.”

During the stretch the Braves are in, they have held their opponents to 38 percent shooting clip, while also registering nine steals and 5.8 blocks over that span as well.

“Even in the games we play where it’s hard to score, we always try to lock in and play defense,” UNCP senior Brandon Watts said after the Georgia College win. “As long as we keep buying in to play defense the way we can, we will keep winning games in situations like this.”

Watts is averaging 17 points per game the last four games out.

Augusta (7-5, 4-2 PBC) comes in as the top team in the Peach Belt Conference shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3-point range. The Jaguars commit a league-low 10.2 turnover per game, a mark that is 10th in the NCAA, but force 11.9 turnovers per game, and have lost two of their last three times out.

Senior Tamyrik Fields has posted a team-best 16.2 points per game through 12 outings this season, but is well-supported offensively by both Deane Williams with 15.8 points per game and Tyvez Monroe adding 14.2 points per outing.

“Some teams you play, they have two or three weapons that can score. They are balanced, kind of like we are,” Miller said. “There’s tough matchups across the board.”

Games between UNCP and Augusta have been tightly contested in recent history as both have made the NCAA tournament four out of the last six years, and both tied for the Peach Belt Conference regular season title last year.

For the series, 20 of the 54 previous meetings between the two teams have been decided by five points or less, including the last six matchups. Augusta has won six of the last eight contests with the Braves. In the conference standings, UNCP sits in a tie for first with Clayton State and Augusta is a half game back of the pair in third.

The Lady Braves (3-7, 1-5 PBC) got a pair of career-high point outputs from sophomore Tee Graham, with 17 points, and junior Alecia Hardy, with 15, in their last time out, but fell 66-65 to Georgia College in overtime. UNCP led by seven with under 2:30 to play, but the Bobcats used an 8-1 run to force overtime and outscored UNCP 11-10 in the extra period to send UNCP to its third straight setback.

Augusta (3-7, 1-5 PBC) and UNCP come in tied along with Georgia Southwestern in ninth place in the conference standings. The top eight teams in the conference make the Peach Belt tournament.

All three of the Lady Braves’ wins this year have came at home, and a victory would give coach John Haskins his 275th career win.

The Lady Jaguars have proven themselves to be lethal from behind the arc where they lead the league in 3-point shooting percentage at 37.8 percent and rank second in 3-pointers made per game with more than six a contest. Augusta scores 66.7 points per game, while allowing opponents score 72.6 points on average.

“It’s a team, just like us, trying to find their way. They’re struggling a little bit, but they are a good basketball team that shoots the 3 well,” Haskins said.

Three Lady Jaguars come in averaging double figures in scoring, with Joshlyn Belcher adding 14.3 points per game, Jahmia Bradley chips in 12.1 points per contest and Brianna Middleton contributes 10.4 points on average. Belcher and Bradley rank as two of the top six 3-point shooters in the league, both averaging over 39 percent from behind the arc.

“We’ve got to figure out where they are at, particularly Belcher because she has burnt us in the past,” Haskins said. “They’re a Peach Belt team so they are going to be pretty good.”

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

