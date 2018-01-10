St. Pauls splits at East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — The St. Pauls boys basketball team escaped Lake Waccamaw with a 39-37 victory over East Columbus on Tuesday thanks to the scoring of Aaron Revels and Emonta Smith.

Revels scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (8-6, 6-2 TRC), who used 11 fourth-quarter points from Emonta Smith to earn their sixth conference win.

In girls action, St. Pauls fell short at East Columbus, dropping a 37-32 contest.

TJ Eichelberger scored 15 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs (6-8, 4-4 TRC), who attempted a rally with 14 points in the final period but were unable to get over the hump.

Tia Campbell tallied 16 for the Lady Gators.

St. Pauls will be back in action on Friday when it hosts in-county rival South Robeson.

