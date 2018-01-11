Lumberton’s London Thompson earns McDonald’s All American nod

LUMBERTON — Lumberton guard London Thompson has earned a nomination to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Thompson is averaging 16.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 6.1 steals per game for the Lady Pirates (12-2, 3-1 SAC) this season. She earned MVP honors at the Robeson County Shootout in December, helping Lumberton claim its second straight title in the event.

Former Lumberton guard Jasmine McBride, who is averaging 5.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in her freshman season at Guilford College, was nominated last year.

Clinton guard Alex Canady and Northwood Temple forward Immanuel Bates, an NC State signee, also represented the region with nominations.

A pair of UNC signees, Cox Mill’s Rechon Black and Greenfield’s Coby White, also earned nods.

North Carolina had 17 boys nominees and 10 girls. Nationally, Texas was first with 89 boys and girls nominees, followed by California with and Florida with 40.

The McDonald’s All American Games are scheduled for March 28 in Atlanta. This is the 41st annual boys’ game and the 17th annual girls’ game.

The final rosters for the games will be released Tuesday.

By Rodd Baxley Sports Editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

