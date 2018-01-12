McGirt 3 shots off lead in Hawaii

HONOLULU – Fairmont native William McGirt is off to a hot start in his first event of the new year.

McGirt birdied three of his final four holes in the first round of the Sony Open on Thursday, posting a 4-under 66.

He sits three strokes back of Chris Kirk and Zach Johnson, who sit atop the leaderboard at 7 under.

McGirt, who started his round on the back nine holes, opened with a birdie on the par-4 10th and followed with a birdie on No. 15 to make the turn at 2 under.

He carded his lone bogey of the round on the par-3 fourth hole before birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 9.

McGirt tees off at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Friday.

McGirt http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WilliamMcGirt2018112122551660.jpg McGirt