NC State’s Hines declares for NFL draft

RALEIGH — NC State running back Nyheim Hines has decided to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL draft.

The school announced Hines’ decision on Friday afternoon.

“We appreciate Nyheim’s contributions to the entire athletic program as a multi-sport athlete,” head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. “He could’ve played college football anywhere in the country but he chose to stay home and come to NC State. He has made an impact on and off the football field.”

Hines earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2017 after running for 1,113 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Wolfpack went 9-4, capping their season with a Sun Bowl win over Arizona State. Hines scored three rushing touchdowns in the 52-31 bowl victory.

“I would like to thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at my dream school. I appreciate everybody at NC State who has helped me along the way,” Hines said in a statement. “Last but not least, I want to thank Wolfpack Nation for always supporting me – even in high school – to help make my dream come true. NC State will always be a part of me wherever I am in life, and I will always be drawn back here.”

Hines, a first-team All-ACC choice at running back and a third-team choice as a specialist, averaged 143.7 all-purpose yards per game in 2017 to lead the ACC. The Garner native was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation’s most versatile player.

As a member of NC State’s track team, Hines was an ACC Champion and All-American as the leadoff leg for the 4×100 meter relay team. He also earned All-ACC honors in the 100m and the 60m.

NC State said Hines plans to finish his degree.

