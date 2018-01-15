Red Devils win ‘ugly’

ST. PAULS — The trash-talking started Sunday between Glenn Patterson and Glenn Patterson Jr. ahead of Monday’s matchup between St. Pauls and Red Springs.

Patterson, the veteran coach of the Red Devils, got the final word on Monday night following Red Springs’ 46-39 win over Patterson Jr. — a former standout guard for the Red Devils and current assistant coach at St. Pauls — and the Bulldogs.

“I knew it would be tough with my son over there (coaching) on the bench,” said Patterson, whose team improved to 8-1 in Three Rivers Conference play.

“All week in the house it’s been a lot of talk. He’s a good kid. He knows the game and he loves the game. I told him to remember he’s junior and I’m senior. But (St. Pauls) coach (Corey) Thompson does a great job with those kids. They have a great coaching staff.”

Behind 12 points from Monte’ Wilkerson and 10 points from post player Jerome Bass, the Red Devils (11-3, 8-1 TRC) were able to do just enough to keep the Bulldogs (9-7, 7-3) at bay.

Red Springs used a 14-7 third quarter to take the lead for good, leading by as many as 11 points after a steal by Wilkerson which led to a 3-pointer by Caleel Mitchell in the corner.

“I thought we got a couple of key steals down the stretch and a few layups,” Patterson said. “I thought that was the difference in the ball game. Other than that, it was pretty even. … anytime we can come over here and get a win, I’ll take it. It was ugly, but it was a win.”

St. Pauls would cut the lead to six points late in the fourth quarter but free throws by Bass and Wilkerson sealed the victory for the visitors. Emonta Smith was the only Bulldog to finish in double figures, scoring 10 points for the hosts.

“I thought they came out with more effort than we did,” Thompson said. “Like I told those guys, I wouldn’t have expected us to come out with that effort. That was the problem.”

The Bulldogs missed nine free throws and committed costly turnovers down the stretch.

The Red Devils will look to keep rolling when they travel to East Bladen on Friday. It doesn’t get any easier for St. Pauls, which travels to Fairmont on Friday.

“We’re still in final exams this week, so I told them to get those taken care of and get ready to roll,” Thompson said. “We still have a chance to finish at the top of the conference with the one-day approach.”

Jones lifts Lady Devils past St. Pauls

Taya Jones hit the go-ahead bucket and the Red Springs girls basketball team escaped St. Pauls with a 37-35 victory on Monday night.

Jones scored 15 points, including the final five points, to lead the Lady Red Devils (9-5, 7-2 TRC), making the go-ahead layup with 11.5 seconds left in regulation.

The win snaps a three-game losing skid for Red Springs, which faces first-place East Bladen on Friday.

TJ Eichelberger logged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs (7-9, 5-5). She finished one assist shy of her second consecutive triple-double. Kenija McGougan added 12 points and seven assists.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

