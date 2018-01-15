Local Roundup: Swett wrestlers win close matches

LUMBERTON — Purnell Swett wrestling coach Nicky Barnes saw his team do Monday what it had failed to do in many tight matches throughout the season leading up to the Sandhills Athletic Conference quad match hosted at Lumberton.

The Rams came in with one loss to the Pirates in conference play, and Barnes said his team needed to win the close matches if it wanted to run the table to possibly pick up a state duals playoff berth.

“We just had to work on finishing matches because so far this year we have been a pin-or-get-pinned team,” Barnes said. “That’s not how you win in state duals and we worked on what it takes to go the distance and wrestle six minutes and win the tight matches.”

On Monday, Purnell Swett won the close matches, and provided the pins to defeat Seventy-First and Jack Britt. The win over Jack Britt created a four-way tie atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference with Purnell Swett, Lumberton, Jack Britt and Pinecrest, each with one loss apiece.

“For us to lose in that way to Lumberton, I was in need of some redemption and I think we got that today,” he said, hinting to the one-point loss to the Pirates to open conference play in December.

Using a string of wins to start off the match with a 28-0 lead on a Ronald McNeill pin at 160 pounds, the Rams pummeled Jack Britt, 55-24, after the Buccaneers had handed Lumberton its first conference loss in the match prior, 45-27. Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Jack Britt entered the night as three of the top four teams in the 4A East region rankings.

In Purnell Swett’s match against Jack Britt, Will Deese, Jon Locklear, Rommie and Ronald McNeill, Brody Oxendine, Millard Locklear, Rayshawn Baker, Jastan Simmons, Noah Emmanuel and Caden Scott came away with wins.

“Every coach, whether they want to admit it or not, they do some math before the match on who they can count on to get them points,” Barnes said. “I had a couple guys that sometimes they show up and sometimes they don’t, and today they showed up and got us some points we weren’t expecting.”

Six of the matches went to the third period, all of which were wins.

Purnell Swett also trounced Seventy-First, 76-6, using a trio of pins and multiple forfeits to take the win.

While Monday’s match was a swing in the right direction for Purnell Swett, losses for Lumberton and Jack Britt brought the pair back within reach of the field. Lumberton coach Jamie Bell said it was matchup problems for his young team in the middle of the lineup that were the downfall to the Buccaneers on senior night.

“What saw tonight was the problems you see with a team that is young and talented,” Bell said. “We’ve got a young, talented team, especially in those middle weights, and you could see where they didn’t have the same amount of experience.”

The Pirates dropped matches in several of the middle weight classes, including overtime losses for Sincere Johnson and Armando Marquez. Austin Lowery, Alex Hammonds, Tray Regan and Noah Taylor picked up wins in the match.

Following the loss, Lumberton turned around to top Seventy-First 60-18, and following the loss Bell was able to have his team’s composure turnaround to avoid any further slip ups.

“I told them to reel it all back in. Emotions were high by the end of the (Jack Britt) match,” Bell said. “The biggest thing was to tell them that we have a job and the biggest thing is to seal the deal.”

Lumberton and Purnell Swett return to the mat on Saturday at the Bulldog Brawl hosted at St. Pauls.

Lumberton wrestlers finish 2nd at Ashley tourney

WILMINGTON — Behind four first-place finishes, the Lumberton wrestling team finished second as a team at the 17th annual Veterans Cup hosted at Ashley High School on Saturday.

Sincere Johnson, Noah Taylor, Alex Hammons and Tray Regan swept through their respective brackets to claim first place in their weight classes. Ed Brock and Armando Marquez finished in third place in their weight classes. Dre Ford finished fourth in his bracket.

Rams, Bulldogs wrestle at Boneyard Bash

FAYETTEVILLE — Purnell Swett finished second as a team over the weekend at the Boneyard Bash at Jack Britt High School.

Leading the charge for the Rams was Will Deese, Millard Locklear and Rommie McNeill with runner-up finishes. Rayshwan Baker finished third, Caden Scott finished fourth and Noah Emmanuel finished fifth in their respective classes. Jon Locklear, Brody Oxendine, and Dustin McMillan each picked up sixth-place finishes.

For St. Pauls, that finished 15th in the event, Harry Locklear finished fifth at heavyweight and Damien Ortiz finished sixth at 113 pounds.

Fairmont splits at East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — The Fairmont boys basketball team used a pair of explosive quarters to earn an 88-46 victory at East Columbus on Monday night.

Behind 30 points and eight rebounds from Javon Morris, the Golden Tornadoes scored 23 points in the second quarter and 29 points in the third quarter to build a commanding lead.

Corry Addison added 12 points, six assists and six steals, with Derrick Arnette tallying 10 points and eight assists for Fairmont.

Another dominant double-double effort wasn’t enough for the Fairmont girls in their 54-48 loss to the Lady Gators.

Kiara Page scored 19 points and pulled down 25 rebounds for the Lady Tornadoes, with Mya Bellamy adding 14 points.

Fairmont was outscored in each of the four periods.

Taylor http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Noah2017214123947803201811520719857.jpeg Taylor Ronald McNeill http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Ronald2017214232219832201811520720911.jpeg Ronald McNeill

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.