McGirt’s streak ends in Hawaii

HONOLULU — Fairmont native William McGirt logged a tie for 65th on Sunday at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ending his streak of three consecutive top-25 finishes.

McGirt, who posted rounds of 66, 72, 72 and a final-round 67, earned a payout of $12,958 at Waialae Country Club but dropped from 48th to 56th in the FedEx Cup standings. In his first three tournaments of the 2017-18 season, McGirt logged a tie for 25th, tie for 10th and tie for 8th.

He carded a quartet of birdies on Sunday, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, and one bogey to finish at 3 under for the tournament.

McGirt will not be playing in this week’s CareerBuilder Challenge in California.

The longest playoff in more than five years on the PGA Tour finally ended Sunday when Patton Kizzire two-putted for par from just off the green on the par-3 17th hole, and James Hahn’s 8-foot putt to keep it going caught the right edge of the lip and spun away.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Kizzire said. “I was able to get it done.”

Kizzire, who closed with a 2-under 68, became the first multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season. He went head-to-head with Rickie Fowler and beat him by one shot in the OHL Classic in Mexico last fall for his first PGA Tour title. He was in a four-man battle on the back nine at Waialae that was whittled down to Kizzire and Hahn, who closed with a 62 to match him at 17-under 273.

Defending champion Justin Thomas closed with a 68 and tied for 14th. Jordan Spieth finished with eight straight pars for a 66 and tied for 18th, ending his streak of seven consecutive top 10s dating to the PGA Championship in August.

