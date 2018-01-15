Braves sweep Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS, Ga. – Senior Brandon Watts scored 10 of his game-high 19 points amid a dominating second half effort by the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team as the Braves notched their seventh-straight victory with a 78-57 triumph at Georgia Southwestern on Monday afternoon in the Storm Dome.

It was the sixth-straight win in the state of Georgia for the Braves (12-3, 8-1 PBC) who have not tasted defeat since a three-point home loss to Columbus State in mid-December. The setback snapped a five-game win streak for the Hurricanes (9-4, 5-4) who had not lost since a mid-December setback in Pembroke.

Watts shot 8-for-12 from the field, including a 2-for-3 clip from the perimeter, and added six rebounds three assists and a trio of steals to lead the way for the visitors who canned 56.7 percent (17-of-30) of their shots from the field in the second half. Nigel Grant just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Lumberton native David Strother added 11 points on 5-for-6 field goal shooting.

Andre Statam put up a team-best 11 points for the Hurricanes who managed just 32.2 percent shooting for the game, including a 20-percent effort in the second half, and were out-rebounded, 47-30. Dajion Macklien turned in a dozen points for Georgia Southwestern as well.

The Braves scored 10 of the first 12 points in the second half and eventually built a 47-39 lead after Strother’s running jumper at the 16:15 mark. A 3-pointer from Watts six minutes later would ignite a 22-7 run for the Black & Gold that gave them a 20-point advantage, 75-55, with three minutes remaining. The Hurricanes missed 10 of their first 11 shots in the latter period, and finished the game with just one make in their 10 attempts.

The second half was a direct contrast of a first period that saw three lead changes and seven tie scores. The Braves saw their largest lead, 17-12, after a 3-pointer by Watts at the 8:33 mark, but the Hurricanes scored 10-straight points to grab the momentum back and take the lead 2-1/2 minutes later. The teams would eventually trot into the locker rooms with 37 points apiece.

The Braves will be back in action again on Wednesday when they close out their three-game road trip against USC Aiken (9-4, 6-3) inside USCA’s Convocation Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Balanced Lady Braves earn road win

AMERICUS, Ga. — For the third time this season, but first since mid-December, a quartet of UNC Pembroke women’s basketball players poured in double-digit points to fuel a 73-60 Braves’ victory over Georgia Southwestern and hand UNCP its first road win of the season on Monday afternoon in Americus.

The Lady Braves (5-8, 3-6 PBC) earned their second in their last three games and first away from Pembroke, as they move into solo eighth in the PBC standings.

UNCP’s 46-percent shooting clip (30-for-65) is its best of the season and Monday marked the first time in the New Year that UNCP has eclipsed the 65-point scoring mark.

Brandi Robinson had a career day with a team-best 14 points and 11 boards to record her first-career double-double in 26 minutes of action. Avery Locklear chipped in 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while Nyla Allen’s 12 points gives the senior double-digits in nine-straight games and 10 of the 13 outings this season.

Alecia Hardy added 11 points and four steals and Stevens tacked on nine points all in the second quarter.

UNCP held a 40-30 advantage in points in the paint and knocked down four of its 10 long balls for its second-best performance of the season from deep.

