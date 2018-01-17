UNCP’s Richards among top DII assistants

Due to inclement weather, The Robesonian operated under an early deadline on Wednesday. For UNCP hoops results, visit robesonian.com.

PEMBROKE — UNCP men’s basketball associate head coach Drew Richards was recently named one of the top assistant coaches in Division II by CoachStat.net.

CoachStat said the top 25 list was “balanced by a wide scope of basketball, administrative, community and other responsibilitie. These coaches excel in the stat sheets, developing their players, meeting their lower level limitations and succeeding despite them.”

Richards, who came in at No. 25 on the list, was lauded as a “record-breaking assistant (that) has enjoyed developing both preseason player of the year candidates and the stat sheets alike in both the JUCO and DII spaces. Limiting points by the opponent is the focus each season and this year’s best start in school history is no different.”

Limestone’s Marquintus Jones came in at No. 11 on the list, followed by Queens (N.C) University’s Grant Leonard at No. 10. Wayne State’s Lorenzo Neely and Lynn’s Tae Norwood tied for the top spot in the rankings.

Richards is in his fourth season on the Braves’ coaching staff. After serving as an assistant coach during a record-breaking 2014-15 campaign, he was promoted to associate head coach in March 2015.

A former player under current UNCP coach Ben Miller at Missouri State, Richards made the trip to Pembroke from Lawton, Okla., where he served as an assistant coach for Cameron during the 2013-14 season.

A native of Rogersville, Mo., Richards has enjoyed immeasurable success as both a player and coach over the last 10 years. Following a standout collegiate and professional playing career, he stepped into the coaching world as an assistant at Missouri State-West Plains – a heavyweight in the junior college ranks – and helped pace the Grizzlies to a cumulative 42-20 record, as well as the 2012-13 NJCAA Region XVI regular season title. As a rookie coach in 2011-12, he helped mold a 21-10 club that finished ninth, nationally, in field goal percentage defense. The squad also established a new program benchmark for fewest points allowed in a season (1,807).

A four-year letterwinner at Missouri State, Richards played in 118 career games, with 69 starts, and helped the Bears compile a collective 80-49 record and three trips to the National Invitational Tournament. Richards started in 56 games during his final two seasons and led the club in blocked shots in each of his last three years in Springfield. His career was highlighted by a host of honors as well, including the Guy Thompson Award which is given annually to the team’s most outstanding senior on and off the court.

Richards currently ranks third all-time in MSU history with 132 career blocked shots, while also ranking among the program’s all-time top 10 in games played.

Following his collegiate career, Richards moved on to the professional ranks where he was a fixture in the starting lineup for the Erdgas Ehingen Steeples in Ehingen, Germany. He finished ninth in the league in blocked shots and 12th in rebounds per game in 2008-09.

A color analyst for the radio broadcasts at Missouri State from 2009-11, Richards earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Missouri State in 2008, while also earning his master’s degree in sports science from the United States Sports Academy in 2013.

Richards and his wife, Caeli, currently reside in Lumberton. The couple celebrated the birth of their first child, Knox, in November 2016.

Braves’ associate head coach at No. 25 on list

Staff Report