Duke, UNC players named to McDonald’s All-American teams

EAST TEAM
R.J. Barrett — Duke
Moses Brown — Undecided
Darius Garland — Vanderbilt
Louis King — Oregon
Romeo Langford — Undecided
David McCormack — Kansas
E.J. Montgomery — Undecided
Immanuel Quickley — Kentucky
Nazreon Reid — LSU
Jalen Smith — Maryland
Coby White — North Carolina
Zion Williamson — Undecided
WEST TEAM
Darius Bazley — Syracuse
Bol Bol — Oregon
Jordan Brown — Undecided
Devon Dotson — Kansas
Quentin Grimes — Kansas
Keldon Johnson — Kentucky
Tre Jones — Duke
Nassir Little — North Carolina
Reggie Perry — Mississippi State
Jahvon Quinerly — Undecided
Cameron Reddish — Duke
Simi Shittu — Vanderbilt
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina will once again be well represented in the McDonald’s All-American game in March.
Five players with ties to Duke and UNC were selected to play in the annual all-star game, which will be played March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.
Duke signees R.J. Barrett, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish, along with UNC signees Coby White and Nassir Little, will participate in the event this year. Barrett and White will be teammates on the East team, while Jones, Little and Reddish will play for the West squad.
Duke and Kansas lead the way with three players each. UNC, Kentucky, Oregon and Vanderbilt have two representatives each. There are also six currently uncommitted prospects on the rosters.
With the addition of White and Little to this year’s roster, UNC has 68 all-time McDonald’s All-Americans, which tops the list. Duke is second with 67.
Barrett is the second-ranked player in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports’ latest rankings. Reddish comes as the top player in the 2018 class.
Jones, the younger brother of former Duke point guard and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, is the ninth-ranked player in the class.
Little is the eighth-ranked player and White is at No. 23. White, out of Greenfield in Wilson, is the leading scorer in North Carolina this season.
Rodd Baxley