Duke, UNC players named to McDonald’s All-American teams

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina will once again be well represented in the McDonald’s All-American game in March.

Five players with ties to Duke and UNC were selected to play in the annual all-star game, which will be played March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

Duke signees R.J. Barrett, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish, along with UNC signees Coby White and Nassir Little, will participate in the event this year. Barrett and White will be teammates on the East team, while Jones, Little and Reddish will play for the West squad.

Duke and Kansas lead the way with three players each. UNC, Kentucky, Oregon and Vanderbilt have two representatives each. There are also six currently uncommitted prospects on the rosters.

With the addition of White and Little to this year’s roster, UNC has 68 all-time McDonald’s All-Americans, which tops the list. Duke is second with 67.

Barrett is the second-ranked player in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports’ latest rankings. Reddish comes as the top player in the 2018 class.

Jones, the younger brother of former Duke point guard and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, is the ninth-ranked player in the class.

Little is the eighth-ranked player and White is at No. 23. White, out of Greenfield in Wilson, is the leading scorer in North Carolina this season.

By Rodd Baxley Sports Editor

EAST TEAM R.J. Barrett — Duke Moses Brown — Undecided Darius Garland — Vanderbilt Louis King — Oregon Romeo Langford — Undecided David McCormack — Kansas E.J. Montgomery — Undecided Immanuel Quickley — Kentucky Nazreon Reid — LSU Jalen Smith — Maryland Coby White — North Carolina Zion Williamson — Undecided WEST TEAM Darius Bazley — Syracuse Bol Bol — Oregon Jordan Brown — Undecided Devon Dotson — Kansas Quentin Grimes — Kansas Keldon Johnson — Kentucky Tre Jones — Duke Nassir Little — North Carolina Reggie Perry — Mississippi State Jahvon Quinerly — Undecided Cameron Reddish — Duke Simi Shittu — Vanderbilt

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

