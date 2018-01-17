Posted on by

Duke, UNC players named to McDonald’s All-American teams


By Rodd Baxley - Sports Editor

EAST TEAM

R.J. Barrett — Duke

Moses Brown — Undecided

Darius Garland — Vanderbilt

Louis King — Oregon

Romeo Langford — Undecided

David McCormack — Kansas

E.J. Montgomery — Undecided

Immanuel Quickley — Kentucky

Nazreon Reid — LSU

Jalen Smith — Maryland

Coby White — North Carolina

Zion Williamson — Undecided

WEST TEAM

Darius Bazley — Syracuse

Bol Bol — Oregon

Jordan Brown — Undecided

Devon Dotson — Kansas

Quentin Grimes — Kansas

Keldon Johnson — Kentucky

Tre Jones — Duke

Nassir Little — North Carolina

Reggie Perry — Mississippi State

Jahvon Quinerly — Undecided

Cameron Reddish — Duke

Simi Shittu — Vanderbilt

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina will once again be well represented in the McDonald’s All-American game in March.

Five players with ties to Duke and UNC were selected to play in the annual all-star game, which will be played March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

Duke signees R.J. Barrett, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish, along with UNC signees Coby White and Nassir Little, will participate in the event this year. Barrett and White will be teammates on the East team, while Jones, Little and Reddish will play for the West squad.

Duke and Kansas lead the way with three players each. UNC, Kentucky, Oregon and Vanderbilt have two representatives each. There are also six currently uncommitted prospects on the rosters.

With the addition of White and Little to this year’s roster, UNC has 68 all-time McDonald’s All-Americans, which tops the list. Duke is second with 67.

Barrett is the second-ranked player in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports’ latest rankings. Reddish comes as the top player in the 2018 class.

Jones, the younger brother of former Duke point guard and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, is the ninth-ranked player in the class.

Little is the eighth-ranked player and White is at No. 23. White, out of Greenfield in Wilson, is the leading scorer in North Carolina this season.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

