UNCP getting it done on the road

PEMBROKE — Ben Miller knows the importance of winning away from home when it comes to competing for a Peach Belt Conference championship.

“If you want to have a chance to be in a position to compete in the league, you have to be able to win on the road,” said Miller, head coach of UNCP’s men’s basketball team.

“Fortunately, our guys have been tough enough to get it done.”

The Braves (13-3, 9-1 PBC), who are currently atop the PBC standings, are certainly getting it done away from Pembroke with 12 straight wins against league opponents — including wins over Lander and Columbus State in last season’s PBC Tournament.

UNCP, which earned its eighth consecutive win on Wednesday at USC Aiken, has won 10 straight true road games in the regular season against conference opponents. The PBC record for consecutive road wins is 11, set by Georgia College & State University during the 1997-98 campaign.

“Our guys like the challenge,” Miller said. “I think it’s one of those things where you taste a little success, have those feelings in the locker room after the game, and the guys want more of it.

“It is a good feeling to go on the road and quiet the (home) team’s crowd. Those bus rides back are a lot more fun after wins. Our guys have really bought in to the challenge of being a team that can get it done on the road.”

The streak dates back to Feb. 4, 2017 when the Braves earned a 77-72 win at Augusta. UNCP’s last road loss came on Jan. 30, 2017 at Francis Marion.

Following Saturday’s home game against Clayton State (9-4, 7-2), UNCP will have a chance to tie the PBC record on Wednesday and get some revenge in Florence, S.C. against the Patriots.

No matter the location of a game, Miller pointed to a consistent approach when discussing the team’s recent success.

“Obviously, there are some differences with the travel and pre-game routines a little bit,” he said. “But as far as how we approach the game, we try to keep it very consistent with what we do at home.”

The Lakers, who are 3-1 on the road against PBC opponents this season, will look to spoil UNCP’s return home when they invade Pembroke on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff. Clayton State has won three of its last four games against the Braves, including two victories at the Jones Center.

“They’re really good and they’re right there behind us in the conference standings,” said Miller, whose team is aiming for back-to-back league titles.

“They’re very balanced scoring-wise. … they’re one of the more balanced teams in the league. But they’re also up there in a lot of defensive statistics. They play at a fast pace so I think it will be a real exciting game for the fans.”

PBC TRUE ROAD GAMES 2016-17 W – 77-72 at Augusta W – 83-81 (OT) at Lander W – 93-81 at Armstrong State W – 97-93 at Flagler 2017-18 W – 80-71 at Young Harris W – 80-74 at North Georgia W – 81-78 at Lander W – 73-69 at Columbus State W – 78-57 at Georgia Southwestern W – 93-87 at USC Aiken

