ACC releases 2018 football schedules

The Atlantic Coast Conference football teams announced their football schedules for the 2018 season on Wednesday.

Three of the four ACC schools from North Carolina are coming off bowl wins in NC State, Wake Forest and Duke. In-state ACC matchups for the season include: NC State at Wake Forest on Nov. 8, North Carolina at Duke on Nov. 10, Wake Forest at Duke on Nov. 24 and NC State at North Carolina on No. 24.

Six total home dates and four contests against 10-win teams from a season ago highlight Duke’s schedule, as the 12 opponents combined for a 2017 overall record of 86-64, including seven of the 11 FBS opponents played in a bowl game a season ago.

Duke opens the campaign by hosting Army West Point on Sept. 1. The Blue Devils will continue non-conference action in each of the next three weeks with road games at Northwestern and Baylor, before entertaining N.C. Central on Sept. 22. The Blue Devils begin ACC play at home versus Virginia Tech on Sept. 29. After its open date on Oct. 6, Duke is on the road at Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh the games around a home affair against Virginia on Oct. 20. November features road trips to the two schools that played for the ACC Championship a season ago as Duke travels to meet reigning Coastal Division champion Miami on Nov. 3 and to reigning league champion Clemson on Nov. 17.

NC State’s schedule will feature nine opponents that reached postseason play last season with FCS runner-up James Madison at home on Sept. 1 for the first of three home games to start the year with Georgia State and West Virginia coming to Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack’s first of five road games this year will be at Marshall on Sept. 22. After opening conference play at home against Virginia and Boston College, NC State visits 2017 College Football Playoff semifinalist Clemson on the road on Oct. 20 after a bye week.

After back-to-back road games at Clemson and Syracuse, the Wolfpack return home on Nov. 3 against Atlantic Division rival Florida State, followed by a Thursday night game versus Wake Forest. NC State’s season ends with road games at Louisville and North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have six home games in 2018 and close the season taking on three in-state teams in a row with a trip to Duke on Nov. 10 before games against Western Carolina and NC State at Kenan Stadium. Carolina opens the year with a pair of non-conference road contests, as UNC travels to take on Cal on Sept. 1 before a visit to Greenville to take on East Carolina on Sept. 8. The Tar Heels host the self-proclaimed national champions in UCF on Sept. 15 to open the home schedule that is followed by opening conference play at home against Pitt on Sept. 22.

Carolina will play a Thursday night game for the eighth consecutive season it travel to Miami on Sept. 27. After an open week, the Tar Heels will host Virginia Tech on Oct. 13 before another set of back-to-back road games. On Oct. 20, Carolina will visit Syracuse for the first ACC meeting between the two schools. UNC and Virginia will face off in Charlottesville on Oct. 27. Carolina will spend the entire month of November in the state of North Carolina, starting with a home game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 3.

Wake Forest will play seven home games at BB&T Field in 2018 and a program record three games on Thursday nights.

Wake Forest will open the 2018 season at Tulane on Aug. 30 before starting a five-game homestand. The Deacons host Towson on Sept. 8, open ACC play with Boston College on Sept. 13, then host Notre Dame on Sept. 22, Rice on Sept. 29 and Clemson on Oct. 6.

Wake Forest has an open date on Oct. 13 before embarking on back-to-back road games at Florida State on Oct. 20 and at Louisville on Oct. 27. The Deacons return home on Nov. 3 to play Syracuse then travel to Raleigh for a Thursday night game at NC State. The final home game of the season on Nov. 17 will be Wake Forest’s first meeting with Pittsburgh. The regular season concludes on Nov. 24 at Duke.

Clemson plays eight bowl teams who finished with winning records in 2017 this fall.

Clemson opens the season against Furman on Sept. 1. The Tigers then go on the road to face Texas A&M and former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher on Sept. 8. Clemson returns home the following Saturday for its third-straight non-conference game against Georgia Southern.

The league schedule opens on Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech. Clemson faces Syracuse in its first ACC home game on Sept. 29. Clemson then travels to Wake Forest on Oct. 6. After the open date, Clemson returns home to face NC State. Clemson and Florida State meet in Tallahassee on Oct. 27 in a battle of the schools that have won each of the last nine Atlantic Division championships. Three of Clemson’s four games in November will be at home and the month begins against Louisville at home on Nov. 3. Clemson’s final ACC road game will be at Boston College on Nov. 10. The Tigers conclude their ACC slate on Nov. 17 with a home game against Duke. The regular season schedule concludes on Nov. 24 when South Carolina comes to Clemson.

