Despite lineup changes, UNC remains among nation’s best rebounding teams

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams is using a smaller lineup more this season than he did at any point during the Tar Heels’ run to a national championship last year.

But that hasn’t stopped the current group of Tar Heels (15-4, 4-2 ACC) from attacking the glass as UNC remains among the top rebounding squads in the nation.

“It’s almost weird because I don’t think we’re rebounding it very well at all,” Williams said with a laugh on Friday. “But the numbers say we are.”

About those numbers.

UNC is averaging 43.4 rebounds per game, including 13.5 offensive rebounds, with an 11.7 rebounding margin in 19 games this season. The Tar Heels rank second in the ACC and the nation — behind Duke — in rebounds per game and are No. 1 in rebounding margin.

Statistically, that’s on par with the 2016-17 Tar Heels. Behind a trio of talented post players in Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks and Tony Bradley, UNC led the nation last season in rebounding margin at 12.3, rebounds at 43.7 and offensive rebounds at 15.75 per game.

”We emphasize it a lot. When I say a lot, I mean a lot — boxing out, chasing the ball, going after it,” Williams said.

“We emphasize it every day in practice over and over. Every coach picks out certain things that they think are important, and they’re a lot better at that than they are at some other things.”

Despite being a more perimeter-oriented team this season, the Tar Heels still are getting it done on the boards. Luke Maye is averaging 10.5 rebounds per game to lead UNC, followed by wings Cameron Johnson (5.4) and Theo Pinson (5.3).

The Tar Heels’ freshmen bigs, Sterling Manley and Garrison Brooks, are averaging 4.8 and 4.4 boards per game, respectively.

“I think Sterling’s going to be a good rebounder. Garrison is going to be a good rebounder. Luke is a good rebounder,” Williams said. “Again, it goes back to Theo, Cam and B-Rob (Brandon Robinson) being able to give us some rebounding, too.”

UNC will welcome Georgia Tech (10-8, 3-2) to Chapel Hill on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip. The Tar Heels have won three in a row to follow a two-game losing streak.

Here’s a look at the other games around the Atlantic Coast Conference involving North Carolina’s Big Four schools:

Pittsburgh at No. 5 Duke

Since Duke’s loss at NC State on Jan. 6, the Blue Devils have utilized their bench more and shown improvement on the defensive side of the ball. In what will likely be a blowout victory over woeful Pittsburgh on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, expect the Blue Devils to go to their bench early and often in an effort to build chemistry as the ACC race heats up.

No. 25 Miami at NC State

The Wolfpack welcomes 25th- ranked Miami to Raleigh on Sunday in, perhaps, the biggest game of the weekend in the Triangle. Now at 13-6 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, NC State’s schedule sets up the possibility for an NCAA bid in Kevin Keatts’ debut season. The Wolfpack is 3-0 in conference play at PNC Arena and a victory over the Hurricanes would be another huge mark for the resume, giving NC State four wins over top-25 teams.

No. 2 Virginia at Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons have lost four straight games and six of seven, including surrendering second-half leads against in-state rivals UNC and NC State. Plagued by turnovers and poor shot selection, the Deacons will need to get better in a hurry if they hope to compete with Virginia — the top team in the conference — on Sunday night in Winston-Salem.

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

