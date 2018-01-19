Local Hoops Roundup: Page helps Swett pull away from Richmond

PEMBROKE — Behind 15 points from Kyler Page, including a putback dunk, the Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 72-50 win over Richmond at Pembroke Middle School on Friday.

The game’s intensity picked up once the Rams (6-6, 2-4 SAC) opened the second half on a 11-2 run. Senior center Kalan Locklear scored six of his 12 points during the spurt thanks to a few timely assists from Page and junior guard Darriante Parker.

Kevin Hardin added 11 points, with Parker and Keagan Brayboy adding nine points each for the Rams.

Richmond (5-11, 1-6 SAC) only had one player, Xavier Pettigrew, score at least seven points on the night.

On the girls side, the Lady Raiders, who only led by seven points after the first quarter, went into halftime with a 22-point lead thanks to an explosive effort on the offensive end and an even stingier effort on defense.

Things wouldn’t go as smooth in the second half, but they were able to hold on for a 44-29 victory over conference foe Purnell Swett.

Senior forward Lexyonna Ingram set the tone for Richmond’s defense, racking up three blocks in the first quarter, while sophomore guard Allexis Swiney did most of the scoring in the early going. The game was tied 6-6 before Swiney scored six straight to put her team ahead.

A free throw from Saleemah Brown, a senior forward, gave the Lady Raiders a 13-6 lead after one.

Richmond (5-7, 3-4 SAC) only allowed two points in the second quarter, but failed to keep up its defensive intensity coming out of halftime. Purnell Swett (3-9, 0-6 SAC) opened the second half with momentum on its side, due to an 8-4 run, and forced Richmond into a timeout.

Tiana Jacobs scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter and helped bring Purnell Swett within a dozen points heading into the final stanza. Jacobs was the only Lady Ram to reach double digits.

Ingram and Swiney led the scoring charge for Richmond, chipping in 14 and 12 points, respectively, on the night. Freshman forward Jakerra Covington scored five poing and senior guard Taliah Wall added four.

Mustangs split with Whiteville

ROWLAND — Behind four players in double figures, the South Robeson boys basketball team earned a 73-62 win over Whiteville on Friday.

Jarurias Davis scored 23 points to pace the Mustangs (6-8, 5-6 TRC), who logged a pair of 20-plus scoring periods. Zack Carter added 14 points, Daniel Murray chipped in 13 and Ahmad Lewis tallied 10 for South Robeson.

Bradley Pridgen scored 14 points for Whiteville (7-10, 6-6). Antonio McFadden logged a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

In girls action, Whiteville earned a 46-24 victory over South Robeson.

Nytia Lewis finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks for the Lady Mustangs (1-12, 1-9 TRC). Nsaia Rogers scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack (8-8, 7-4). Breanna McCellon logged a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Lumberton girls win, boys lose at Hoke

RAEFORD — The Lumberton boys basketball team gave first-place Hoke its best shot on Friday night in Raeford but fell short in an 81-77 loss.

Braylan Grice logged a double-double with a team-high 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Pirates (7-9, 2-4 SAC). Jordan McNeill also had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks (15-1, 7-0) had four players finish in double figures. Dakari Johnson led the way with 23 points, followed by UNCP signee Silas Love with 14 points. Jaleel Ray added 12 and Jaquante Harris tallied 10 for the hosts.

On the girls side, Lumberton kept pace atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a 61-48 win over the Lady Bucks.

The Lady Pirates improved to 14-2 overall and 5-1 in the league. Hoke fell to 5-10, including a 3-4 mark in conference play.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Bball2018119224024438.jpg