Ballin’ Braves: Grant, UNCP dominate Clayton State

PEMBROKE — Nigel Grant has an edge when he steps on a basketball court.

Grant, a redshirt senior on the UNCP men’s basketball team, carries himself with a certain swagger and confidence that comes with being a baller from the Bronx.

He took that mentality to a new level on Saturday, scoring 26 of his career-high 28 points in the first half against Clayton State to lead the Braves to a dominant 85-65 victory.

“I just went out there and played my game,” said Grant, who made his first 10 shots and finished with 10 rebounds to log his sixth double-double of the season. “We just knew to come in and give it our all. That’s what we did.”

In a battle between the top two teams in the Peach Belt Conference standings, the Braves (14-3, 10-1 PBC) won their ninth consecutive game to leave little doubt about their status as the league’s superior squad at this point in the season.

Grant and his teammates sent a clear statement to the rest of the league by dismantling the Lakers (9-5, 7-5) in the second half. Trailing 41-38 at the half, UNCP outscored Clayton State 47-24 after the break.

With a bounce in his step and a nod of his head after each made basket, Grant’s intentions were clear.

“We know we have a target on our backs,” he said. “We just want to stay No. 1 and do it the rest of the season.”

Grant’s teammates fed off his energy in the second half as three other Braves joined him in double figures.

Whiteville native Tyrell Kirk scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half. He finished with four 3-pointers in front of a crowd of familiar faces from Columbus County, including his brother Shaun — who will be joining the Braves on the court next season.

“We just shared the ball,” Kirk said. “It felt good for (Shaun) to actually watch me play. He hasn’t seen me play in awhile because he’s been so busy (at NC State). It’s a blessing.”

Akia Pruitt capped his day with 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks. James Murray-Boyles came off the bench to add 12 for UNCP, which shot nearly 58 percent in the second half and led by as many as 21 points with 49 seconds left to play.

But it was stifling defense that helped the Braves build their commanding lead. Clayton State shot a blistering 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, but logged just a 1-for-12 clip from deep after the break.

A 3-pointer by Jacarl Owens just 12 seconds into the second half pushed Clayton State’s lead out to six points, but a jumper by Kirk at the 15:41 mark signaled an 11-4 run for the Braves that gave them the lead for good.

The Lakers were held to 34.8 percent shooting after the break, including a 2-for-12 clip over the game’s final three minutes.

“These guys did a great job of adjusting to their shooters. … it was a huge difference in the game,” said UNCP coach Ben Miller.

“The last 16 minutes, the middle part of the second half, (the Braves) imposed their will with their defense. I know we have guys capable of 20-point nights. The tough thing on them is that they’ve set the bar so high with our defensive team goals. Every night in the Peach Belt, you have to be ready. When we play and guard like that we’re going to be tough to beat.”

UNCP will be back in action again on Wednesday when the Braves make the short trip to Florence, S.C., to take on Francis Marion (10-6, 5-6) in the back half of a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader inside the Smith University Center.

Clayton State edges out Lady Braves

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team hit on 12 of its final 17 shots from the midpoint of the third quarter through the final horn, but visiting Clayton State knocked down one of its 10 three-pointers with 37 seconds to play to take the lead for good in a 71-69 win over the Lady Braves.

UNCP, which falls to 6-9 overall and 4-7 in PBC play, is currently in a tie for eighth in the league race. The top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament in March.

Nyla Allen scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds to pace the Lady Braves. Kasey Drayton chipped in a UNCP career-high 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while Jillian Ebron also set a new career mark with 11 points of her own.

Clayton State’s 10 made 3-pointers are the second most allowed by the Braves this season.

UNCP will look to bounce back at Francis Marion on Wednesday.

Nigel Grant (5) scored 26 of his career-high 28 points in the first half of UNCP's 85-65 win over Clayton State on Saturday.