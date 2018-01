ROWLAND — Daniel Murray hit a 25-foot jumper to lift the South Robeson boys basketball team to a buzzer-beating 73-72 win over Purnell Swett on Saturday.

While Murray stole the show with his go-ahead basket, Jarurias Davis led the way for the Mustangs (6-8) with a game-high 23 points and eight assists. Cam Werrell logged a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

