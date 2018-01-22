Bulldogs’ Locklear claims heavyweight title

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls wrestler Harry Locklear didn’t even know much about wrestling outside of high school until this past summer.

After spending this past summer leading up to his junior year working out with the RobCo wrestling club and competing in several events, the Bulldogs’ heavyweight added tools to his skill set that are paying dividends in the high school season and has gained more appreciation for the sport in the process.

“They showed more of the sport than there actually was. I just thought there was school wrestling and they showed me so much more,” he said. “There’s so much more competition. … If it wasn’t for that, I don’t think I would be where I am today.”

Locklear was able to showcase his skills, like he has done all season, to finish off a perfect run in the 285-pound bracket of the Bulldog Brawl hosted at St. Pauls to claim the title. His first-place finish was the best of any of his teammates as St. Pauls finished eighth out of 10 teams and Lumberton claimed third as a team.

Using a trio of wins by fall, Locklear defeated two opponents from bigger schools in South Johnston’s Jason Seas and C.B Aycock’s Torrence Franklin, as well as a fellow 2A opponent in Washington’s Khyrik McCloud. He improved to 21-5 on the season.

The goal he set out this year was to make it to the state championships at the end of the year, and placing well in tournaments like Saturday’s helps build confidence that sprouted out over the summer.

“My first goal was to place first or second at regionals and make it to states, but a month or two into the season I’ve made a goal to place top eight at states,” Locklear said.

Along with the skill side of wrestling that he has seen improve, his passion has as well.

“That’s what drives me is the love for the sport. I just fell in love with the sport over the summer,” Locklear said.

St. Pauls wrestling coach Tony McMillan has noticed Locklear bringing more to his game this year following a summer of work.

“He’s working a little harder on his moves and being able to take people down,” he said. “He has a chance that if he doesn’t do anything crazy to make states. This tournament helped him get an idea of who it could be and what competition he’s going to have (at regionals).”

Along with Locklear’s first-place finish, Manny Rojas finished second at 170 pounds and Elshaddai Edwards came in third at 152 pounds.

Lumberton came up 71 team points short of Washington in first place and nine points of West Brunswick in second place. Leading the Pirates’ effort in the tournament was Sincere Johnson at 106 pounds and Noah Taylor at 113 pounds with first-place finishes, Derrick McCall at 182 pounds with a second-place finish and Tray Regan, Alex Hammonds and Armando Marquez with third-place finishes.

Lumberton travels to Pembroke Middle on Wednesday to compete in a quad tournament that features Purnell Swett, Hoke and Pinecrest. St. Pauls travels to Pine Forest for a tri meet on Wednesday with Overhills.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls wrestler Harry Locklear looks to control his opponent on Saturday at the Bulldog Brawl. The junior won the heavyweight bracket at the tournament and improved to 21-5 on the season. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Harry201812020118100.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls wrestler Harry Locklear looks to control his opponent on Saturday at the Bulldog Brawl. The junior won the heavyweight bracket at the tournament and improved to 21-5 on the season.

Lumberton finishes 3rd at Bulldog Brawl

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.