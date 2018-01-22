From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Elvin Mathews, Dave Mathews, Chuck Klaren and Mike Palmer were the winners of the Collard Classic Golf Tournament this past Saturday. Richard Coleman, CP Lewis, Sam Edens and Jacob Thompson were the second flight winners. Aaron Ostrander, Ken Spangler, Carl Atkinson and John Barnes won the third flight.

Willie Jacobs and Clyde Jacobs were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout. Tim Moore and Rick Rogers were the second-place finishers, with Knocky Thorndyke and Billy Bullock taking third. Marty Davenport and Rick Rogers were closest-to-the-pin winners.

Top rounds posted this week include: James Cox – 71; Bill Link – 71; Butch Lennon – 72; Tim Moore – 73; Billy Allen – 74; Eddie Butler – 74; Jerry Stubbs – 75; Rick Smith – 75; James Barron – 76.

Staff Report

Submit golf news to Rodd Baxley at rbaxley@robesonian.com.

