Duke’s Trent, NC State’s Yurtseven share ACC Player of the Week honors

Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr. and NC State sophomore Omer Yurtseven have been recognized as the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball Co-Players of the Week, with Trent also taking ACC Rookie of the Week honors.

ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The weekly accolades are the first of the season for both players.

Trent averaged a team-best 23.5 points in leading No. 4 Duke (17-2, 5-2) to a pair of ACC wins on the road at No. 25 Miami and at home over Pitt. Trent scored a career-high 30 at Miami, and followed that with a 17-point effort against Pitt for his ninth straight game with double-digit points.

Trent led Duke’s late-game rally at Miami by scoring 13 points in the final eight minutes on perfect shooting with a trio of 3-pointers and a quartet of free throws, as the Blue Devils overcame a 13-point deficit to win 83-75. The Columbus, Ohio native was 11-for-16 from long range over the two games, knocking down 6 of 9 at Miami and 5 of 7 against Pitt.

The Miami game marked the third time this season that Trent tied a Duke freshman record by hitting six 3-pointers in a game. He added eight rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and two steals in the two wins. Trent has made 36 of his last 67 shots from 3-point range and is Duke’s second-leading scorer in ACC play.

The Wolfpack’s Yurtseven averaged 25 points and seven rebounds in two ACC games last week as NC State scored a 72-63 win over Wake Forest on Thursday evening and dropped an 86-81 decision to No. 25 Miami on Sunday. The sophomore center from Istanbul, Turkey led the Wolfpack in scoring and rebounding in both games.

“I think our guys are getting better in every area,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said Monday during the ACC’s weekly teleconference.

“The biggest jump — the player that’s made the most improvement — at this point is Omer Yurtseven. He’s becoming a very reliable scorer for us, both inside and out. I think our guys are starting to have a lot of confidence in him.”

Yurtseven had 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting in the win over Wake Forest. He pulled down eight rebounds in the contest and blocked one shot. On Sunday against Miami, he delivered 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting with six rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. The 28 points were one point shy of his career high set earlier this month in a win over nationally-ranked Clemson.

Yurtseven connected on 76 percent of his two-point field goal attempts in last week’s games.

Trent http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Trent2018122155717285-1.jpg Trent Yurtseven http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Yurtseven201812215571883-1.jpg Yurtseven

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.