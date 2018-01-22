NC State adds three new opponents to future football schedules

RALEIGH — NC State added three more opponents to its future football schedules by announcing games against Brigham Young, Louisiana Tech and South Florida.

The Wolfpack will play a home-and-home series against USF, with the Bulls coming to Carter-Finley Stadium in 2021 before playing again in Tampa in 2024. State is 2-1 all-time against USF, having met once each on the other’s home field in addition to a matchup at the 2005 Meineke Car Care Bowl in Charlotte.

NC State will play three times against Louisiana Tech, with home games set for 2021 and 2024. The Wolfpack will travel to Ruston, La., for a return matchup in 2025. The Wolfpack won the only previous meeting between the teams, 40-14 in Dave Doeren’s first season with the program in 2013.

The Wolfpack has never previously played BYU, but that will change in 2024 when the Cougars come to Raleigh. NC State will then play its first game in Utah in 2030. Although BYU is an independent, it is considered a Power 5 school, meaning that NC State has now scheduled at least one nonconference game against a P5 opponent every season through 2031.

In 2018, NC State is scheduled to play James Madison, Georgia State, West Virginia and Marshall in nonconference play.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Wolfpack201812217048956.jpg