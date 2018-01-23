UNCP men’s basketball named NABC Team Of The Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team etched its name among some of this season’s elite programs on Tuesday when the Braves picked up Team of the Week laurels from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The award comes on the heels of a perfect week for UNCP (14-3, 10-1 PBC), which added to the region’s longest win streak with victories over Georgia Southwestern, USC Aiken and Clayton State. The Braves are the first Peach Belt Conference team to collect the award, and join Lincoln Memorial as the only squads in the NCAA Southeast Region to don the honor.

UNCP led by at least 20 points in all three triumphs last week, registering a 78-57 win at Georgia Southwestern on Monday before building a 21-point lead in the first half on the way to a 93-87 victory at USC Aiken. The Braves capped off the week at home on Saturday with an 86-65 victory over Clayton State who rolled into the weekend just 1-1/2 games out of first place in the league standings.

UNCP will be back in action again on Wednesday when it heads to Florence, S.C., to battle Francis Marion (10-6, 5-6) inside the Smith University Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_uncp-logo2017102712373842020171191917485632018123144520602.jpg