Local Roundup: Eichelberger logs triple-double in win

ST. PAULS — Behind a triple-double performance by TJ Eichelberger, the St. Pauls girls basketball team took another step forward as a program with a 41-34 win over South Columbus on Tuesday.

Eichelberger, the driving force for the Lady Bulldogs (9-9, 7-5 TRC) throughout the season, logged 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals to pace the hosts in a back-and-forth contest.

Caila Turbeville had a game-high 20 points, including six 3-pointers, to keep the Lady Stallions (1-13, 1-10) within striking distance but St. Pauls used a 12-5 second quarter and strong bench play to keep the visitors at bay.

Moving up from the jayvee squad recently, MacKenzie Ransom continues to impress first-year coach Mike Moses, Jr. The sophomore guard scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds and logged a couple of steals against South Columbus to provide St. Pauls a much-needed boost off the bench.

The Lady Bulldogs have a quick turnaround with a trip to Whiteville set for Wednesday afternoon.

On the boys side, St. Pauls was plagued by turnovers and missed free throws in a 54-48 loss to South Columbus.

The Bulldogs (9-9, 7-5 TRC) missed 13 free throws on the night to drop their third-straight game. Aaron Revels led the hosts with a game-high 20 points, but missed eight free throws.

Shiquaun Conyers tallied 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to lead the Stallions (10-6, 6-5), who have won four straight. Tyquawn Johnson tallied 10 points for the visitors.

South Columbus also struggled from the charity stripe, missing 11 freebies as a team, but knocked down 6 of 10 down the stretch to maintain its lead.

Werrell guides South Robeson boys past Vikings

ROWLAND — The South Robeson boys basketball team handed West Columbus its second straight loss, 64-63, in Rowland.

Cameron Werrell scored seven of his 25 points in the final minute, including the game-winning layup with three seconds left to lead the Mustangs (6-8, 4-6 TRC). Werrell had 15 rebounds as well to log a double-double. Daniel Murray, Zach Carter and Ahmad Lewis each had eight points apiece for South Robeson. Lewis also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double.

West Columbus’ Jake Brownlee had 24 points and 20 rebounds, while Zach McPherson had 17 points.

The West Columbus girls basketball team topped South Robeson 66-39.

The Lady Vikings were led by Tah’nijha McKoy with 17 points and Annlea Tiffany has 13 points. Nytia Lewis had 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs.

South Robeson travels to West Bladen on Wednesday before hosting Red Springs on Friday.

West beats buzzer, Red Springs tops East Columbus

RED SPRINGS — Nichorie West made a layup at the buzzer, lifting the Red Springs boys basketball team to a 47-46 home win over East Columbus on Tuesday night.

In the final seconds, West pulled down an offensive rebound and beat the buzzer with a putback to help the Red Devils (13-3, 10-1 TRC) keep pace with Fairmont atop the Three Rivers Conference.

In the girls game, Red Springs got its second win in three games with a 41-35 victory over East Columbus.

Taya Jones had a game-high 15 points and six rebounds, while forward Taylynn Atkinson had 12 points and six boards.

Red Springs will travel to South Robeson on Friday.

Fairmont rolls Whiteville

WHITEVILLE — Behind another impressive scoring performance from Jayvon Morris, the Fairmont boys basketball team earned a convincing 76-54 win at Whiteville on Tuesday.

Morries logged 24 points and six rebounds to lead the Golden Tornadoes (16-1, 10-1 TRC), with Derrick Arnette adding 21 points. Corry Addison tallied a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.

Fairmont will travel to South Columbus on Thursday.

Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian TJ Eichelberger powered St. Pauls to a 41-34 victory over South Columbus on Tuesday night with a triple-double performance.

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

