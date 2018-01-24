Braves fall on the road

FLORENCE, S.C. — The streak is over.

After winning 10 straight games this season, including 10 straight true road wins in the Peach Belt Conference dating back to last season, the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team dropped a 90-83 contest at Francis Marion on Wednesday night.

“They outplayed us, out-coached us,” said UNCP coach Ben Miller, whose team lost its first PBC road game since a trip to the same venue on Jan. 30, 2017.

The Braves (14-4, 10-2 PBC) finished with 18 turnovers, including 11 in the first half, and allowed the Patriots (11-6, 6-6) to finish the game with a 53 percent shooting mark.

“I just thought Gary had their guys ready. They played very well,” Miller said.

“They had a little more sense of urgency at times and our carelessness — really our guards did a good job of taking care of the ball. We’ve got to get more out of our frontline. Nigel (Grant) scored but we have to get more rebounds out of our guys.”

The Braves trimmed the deficit to four points on several occasions but could never get closer as Detrek Browning, who scored a game-high 27 points, led a quartet of Patriots in double figures.

“I haven’t coached any teams that haven’t had a few lumps,” Miller said.

“You just have to learn and grow from it. Hopefully we’ll get stronger with our ballhandling. That wasn’t our best effort. We gave up a lot of penetration. Detrek is a good player but they had other guys that stepped up. Judah (Alexander) played well and they have some veteran guys out there.”

UNCP has lost 13 of its last 16 against FMU in the Smith University Center. The last seven matchups in the series have been decided by six points or less, with the home team capturing seven of those eight contests.

The Braves, who came up empty on eight of their first nine possessions, trailed 50-41 at the half. Francis Marion shot a blistering 61 percent in the opening frame, pushing its lead out to 10 points on two occasions. ‘

Tyrell Kirk scored 20 points to lead four Braves in double figures. He also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out eight assists. Nigel Grant added 18 points, Brandon Watts logged 16 and David Strother tallied 13.

“We have to understand that we’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Miller said. “It’s a great league. A game like tonight is why I love the Peach Belt. Every game is a battle and Saturday at Flagler is going to be a battle.”

Lady Braves regress in loss at Francis Marion

After showing promise of turning the corner defensively in its last five contests, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball coach John Haskins saw his team go back to its old form on Wednesday night.

UNCP was outscored by 20 in the second half on the road at Francis Marion to drop the Peach Belt Conference contest, 82-63, as the Lady Patriots had three players score more than 20 points and shot nearly 42 percent from the floor as a team.

“I thought we were improving. We went through those five games prior to Clayton State where we were giving up 58 (points) a game,” Haskins said. “Before Christmas I think we were giving up 72.5 a game. I thing we made strides, but we regressed tonight defensively.”

UNCP (6-10, 4-8 PBC) struggled to find the bottom of the net in the second half as Francis Marion (12-5, 9-3 PBC) came out from halftime and controlled the third quarter on both sides of the ball.

Khai Chandler came alive for the Lady Patriots in the third, scoring eight in an 11-3 run to start the frame, after being held to four points in the first half. She finished the game with 22 points.

Coming in, Haskins knew slowing down Chandler, Abigail Bullock and Shaunice Fulmore was a point of emphasis, with the trio accounting for 75 percent of the team’s scoring.

“We didn’t do a very good job. I just think that Bullock had an unbelievable game,” Haskins said. “Even when we were contesting shots, she hit shots. Containing them is about as good as you can do, but the x-factor was probably Bullock.”

Bullock scored a game-high 34 point and Fullmore added 20.

Francis Marion outscored UNCP 26-9 in the third quarter. During that period, UNCP hit three shots from the floor.

Nyla Allen led the Lady Braves with 17 points and Melanie Horne chipped in 13 points.

