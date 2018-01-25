Local Roundup: Rams claims SAC wrestling title

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett wrestling team topped Pinecrest and Hoke at Pembroke Middle School on Wednesday to finish the season 6-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

With their 45-21 win over the Patriots, the Rams claimed at least a tie for the conference title with Jack Britt set to wrestle today. The win secures a state dual playoff berth for Purnell Swett for the first time and the tiebreaking head-to-head win over the Buccaneers gives the Rams the top seed in the conference. Purnell Swett defeated Hoke 76-4.

Lumberton split their two matches with a win over Hoke and a loss to Pinecrest.

Lady Bulldogs keep rolling

WHITEVILLE — Behind 16 points from TJ Eichelberger, the St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 35-32 road win at Whiteville on Wednesday.

Eichelberger also logged four rebounds and four steals for the Lady Bulldogs (10-9, 8-5 TRC). Shaquan Anderson added a team-best 14 rebounds and nine points in the victory.

