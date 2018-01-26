UNCP baseball tabbed co-favorites in PBC

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The UNC Pembroke baseball team will enter the 2018 season as co-favorites to win the Peach Belt Conference.

The 21st-ranked Braves and Georgia College sit perched atop the annual PBC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll, released by the league office on Friday.

The Bobcats received four first place nods, while UNCP picked up three, to settle into the top positions with 88 points. One point separated third-place North Georgia (77 points) and USC Aiken (76), while Columbus State checked in at the No. 5 position. The poll is voted on by all 11 of the league’s head coaches, and points are awarded on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Braves make their first-ever appearance atop the PBC coaches poll. The Braves reached the PBC Tournament championship game a year ago and finished the season with a 41-17 overall record after making their second trip to the NCAA Southeast Regional. The Braves return five position starters and six pitchers from last year’s team. Among the returners are five all-conference picks from a year ago — infielders Ethan Baucom and Jarratt Mobley, outfielder Roberto Rivera and right-handed pitcher Anthony Burke.

The Braves will lift the lid on their 2018 campaign, Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, when they host a three-game set against Shepherd at Sammy Cox Field. That series will begin a season-opening 14-game home stand for UNCP.

Admission to all 2018 home baseball games is $7 for adults, and $5 for senior citizens and children 17 years of age and younger.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_uncp-logo201710271237384202017119191748563201812614425518.jpg