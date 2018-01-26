Posted on by

VIDEO: Derek Brunson’s open workout ahead of UFC fight night in Charlotte


By Rodd Baxley - Sports editor

Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian Derek Brunson, right, works out on Thursday in preparation for his fight against Jacare Souza at UFC on FOX 27 in Charlotte.


CHARLOTTE — Derek Brunson, the eighth-ranked UFC fighter in the middleweight division, Jacare Souza aims to avenge his 2012 knockout loss to Jacare Souza in the main event of Saturday’s UFC on FOX 27 in Charlotte.

The 34-year-old Wilmington native will fight in the Tar Heel State for the first time since 2010.

A redemptive win over Souza, the third-ranked fighter in the middleweight division, would mark Brunson’s 10th UFC win.

Souza (24-5) defeated Brunson (18-5) when they met for the first time inside the Strikeforce cage in 2012, scoring a 41-second knockout in San Diego.

