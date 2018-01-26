Bulldogs sweep Vikings to extend winning streak

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls girls basketball coach Mike Moses Jr. reminded his team of how far they’d come before the Lady Bulldogs faced West Columbus on Friday night.

“On the board today in the pregame, I put 1/26/17,” Moses said. “A year ago today, we were 2-14. Now we’re playing for something. We’re no longer coming into games to get the season over with. Everything we do now is to get a better seed.”

That motivation worked exactly as he had hoped.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-9, 9-5) earned their fourth consecutive victory with a 32-26 triumph over the Vikings (10-9, 7-5) behind 12 points from T.J. Eichelberger and seven from Diamond Simms-Moore.

“I think we just played a good game,” Eichelberger said. “Offensively, defensively and with our effort.”

“It was a lot of competition, but we made it out,” Simms-Moore said.

St. Pauls took a 12-10 lead at halftime after the Vikings failed to connect on two consecutive trips to the free-throw line in the second quarter’s closing minutes.

Raeana Goodman tied the game at 14-all with a layup in the third quarter for West Columbus, but a pair of free throws and a basket by Shaquan Anderson put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

After the Vikings closed the deficit to four near the end of the game, Kenija McGougan nailed two late shots at the line to secure the win.

“Now that everyone’s involved, everyone knows their role, we’re clicking at the right time,” Moses said.

Big third quarter lifts Bulldogs over Vikings

Heading into halftime with his team down 26-21, St Pauls boys basketball coach Corey Thompson had a strong message for the Bulldogs.

“I told them at halftime, the third quarter has been our Achilles heel, and we’ve known that this whole season,” Thompson said. “I told them to come out with defensive intensity, and the offense would take care of itself.

That intensity turned out to be overwhelming for the Vikings, who scored their first points of the third quarter with just over two minutes left on the clock. The Bulldogs outscored the visitors 26-4 in the period, putting them in position to secure a 66-48 victory.

Aaron Revels posted 23 points, including 17 in the second half, and five rebounds to lead St. Pauls.

“The game came to me,” Revels said. “We played as a team.”

He was a key factor in the Bulldogs’ third quarter rally, taking advantage of a Viking offense that couldn’t seem to hold onto the ball.

“I’ve seen that we can get it done on the defensive side,” Thompson said. “That’s something we’ve been focusing on. When we remember to be in the right position, we can get turnovers.”

The Vikings regained some of their footing in the fourth quarter, closing the gap to 57-44. St. Pauls used a three-point play from Revels and a pair of successful trips to the charity stripe by Caleb Henderson with less than two minutes remaining to put an end to the comeback bid.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tester_Brandon

