UNCP women’s hoops upsets Flagler on the road

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Senior Nyla Allen scored 14 of her team-high 20 points in the first quarter and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team never trailed in a 71-54 Peach Belt Conference defeat of host Flagler on Saturday afternoon in St. Augustine.

Allen poured in the game’s first seven points in the opening 4:06 to give the Lady Braves a 7-0 lead and Flagler did not get closer than five for the remainder of the game. UNCP forced seven Saints’ turnovers in the first stanza and turned the miscues into nine points on the other end to lead 17-11 after 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, UNCP’s advantage was stretched to double digits for the first time and for good on an Allen jumper with 5:48 on the clock. UNCP closed the half with the final four points on a pair of buckets from Avery Locklear and Tee Graham to haul a 40-26 lead into the locker rooms.

The Lady Braves built up their largest lead of the game at 71-49 with just over three minutes on the clock and coasted to the 71-54 upset of the PBC’s second-ranked team.

The UNCP victory is its first against a team in the top nine of the PBC standings this season and keeps the Lady Braves in a tie for eighth in the league race.

-The setback for Flagler is its first home PBC loss this season and snaps a three-game winning streak that saw the Saints win by an average of 13 points per game.

Allen notched her fifth 20-point game of the season and added 10 rebounds for her third double-double. The senior has now scored at least 10 points in 13-straight games and hauled in at least eight boards in six of the last eight outings.

Graham and Locklear each chipped in nine points on four made field goals, while Brandi Robinson added nine points on 3-of-9 shooting. Graham matched her career high in rebounds (5) and assists (6) and Alecia Hardy equaled her career mark of seven boards.

The Braves return home for a rare Tuesday league contest against Lander. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the front end of a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

UNCP men’s basketball gets back on track against Flagler

Freshman Tyrell Kirk registered a career-high point total for the second-straight game and the 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team held Flagler to just 25.8 percent shooting in the second half on the way to a 92-65 win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon inside Flagler Gymnasium.

The result marked the most lopsided victory for the Braves (15-4, 11-2 PBC) since a 91-63 home win over Wingate last season, and the largest margin of victory for the club over a Peach Belt Conference opponent in school history. It was the second-straight setback for the Saints (7-10, 4-9) who have now dropped seven-straight series matchups as well.

Kirk, who registered a career-best 20 points in Wednesday’s loss at Francis Marion, recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Braves in Saturday’s road win. Akia Pruitt notched his 12th-career double-double outing with 20 points and a dozen boards, while James Murray-Boyles came off the bench to 18 points and eight rebounds.

Damerit Brown tallied a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Saints who made just eight field goals in the second half. Vaughn McCall turned in 14 points for the hosts as well.

The Braves shot 57.8 percent from the floor in the second half, and led by as many as 29 points, 87-58, after a running jumper by James Murray-Boyles with 2:32 left to play. That basket capped a 16-3 run by the visitors who led by double digits for the entirety of the second period.

Flagler led 5-2 after a Cortlin Davis layup just 87 seconds into the first half, but the Braves answered with eight-straight points to take the lead for good. The Saints cut their deficit back to four points, 16-12, after an old-fashioned 3-point play by Brown at the 14:31 mark, but UNCP answered again, this time with 15-straight points that gave it a 31-12 lead four minutes later.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/uncp2018127213715818.png