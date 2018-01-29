White ‘sparks’ Blue Devils

DURHAM — Freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III sat alone in front of his locker as members of the media crowded around an unexpected hero after Duke’s 88-66 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.

That player was Jack White, a sophomore forward from Australia who finished with five points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench for the fourth-ranked Blue Devils (19-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) .

“It was good to see one of your teammates get in the game and go off the way he did,” said Bagley, who logged 12 points for his lowest-scoring output since tallying four points against Michigan State.

“(Jack) played very well for us and provided that extra spark. We got going off of him. What he did was great for us.”

White finished with a putback dunk, a 3-pointer, and snagged several defensive rebounds in a row to get the Cameron Crazies excited late in the second half.

But an offensive rebound that led to a 3-pointer by Gary Trent Jr. — who finished with a team-best 22 points and 10 rebounds — with 8:11 left to play was, perhaps, White’s biggest play of the night.

“Jack, what a great thing,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“You don’t get a chance to see that very much. We saw that when that Grayson Allen kid was a freshman in the national championship game, where someone you don’t expect not only plays well, but he sparks you.”

The Blue Devils were in the midst of a 28-4 run midway through the second half that helped them take a 30-point lead against the short-handed Irish (13-9, 3-6) with 4:26 left to play.

White exited the game at the 1:30 mark to cheers from fans, his teammates and Krzyzewski — who gave him a pat on the back and backside.

“I just had a lot of adrenaline from the crowd and my teammates were hyping me up a lot,” White said.

“I was just trying to play off instincts, play hard and have fun. I was fortunate to have a few plays go my way, just trying to feed off that.”

Allen, who White called “one of his best friends,” was among the Aussie’s biggest supporters of the night.

“You obviously can’t go without mentioning Jack White, who gave us an incredible spark off the bench,” Allen said.

“That was huge. It seemed like every rebound was coming his way — he was going after every offensive rebound. Then he was knocking down shots and attacking too. It was great. He’s just like the ultimate teammate. … He’s just that kind of guy that’s all about the team and all for us. When a guy like that comes in and gets his own, it’s really fun to see.”

The senior guard also had to be feeling good about his 18-point performance. Allen knocked down seven of his 12 shots in 37 minutes to break a recent shooting funk. It was his first time making 58 percent of his shots since a 66 percent outing against Evansville in late December.

“When you get stops and go on an offensive run like that, especially at home, it’s just an amazing feeling,” he said. “You don’t think about being tired.”

Allen and Trent combined for 25 of Duke’s first-half points to help the Blue Devils carry a 42-34 lead into the break.

The Irish cut the lead to six points in the second half just before the under-12 timeout, but Trevon Duval knocked down a 3-pointer to end the run. Duval finished with 12 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points.

Duke scored the next seven points, capped with a hanging one-handed jam by Allen. He followed with a 3-pointer on the next possession and the Blue Devils never looked back.

The Blue Devils will step out of league play to battle St. John’s on Saturday in Madison Square Garden.

Sophomore reserve provides lift as Duke routs Notre Dame

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

