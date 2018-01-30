Rams, Bulldogs seeded for state dual tourney

LUMBERTON — Two of the three Robeson County wrestling programs will compete in the NCHSAA state dual championship, starting today with the first and second rounds.

Purnell Swett won the Sandhills Athletic Conference, earned the conference’s top seed, and is making its first appearance in the state duals. The Rams go to Cardinal Gibbons, with the winner of that match taking on the winner of the Laney and Holly Springs match later that evening in the second round in the 4A bracket.

The Rams (18-2) have four wrestlers ranked inside the top 10 of their weight class, according to TheNCMat.com, with Will Deese ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds, Rommie McNeill ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds, Ronald McNeill ranked No. 9 at 160 pounds and Rayshawn Baker ranked No. 9 at 285 pounds. Cardinal Gibbons (10-2) has the top-ranked 220-pound wrestler in the state in Jalen Brooks, and will take on Purnell Swett’s Millard Locklear, a 2016 state qualifier.

The Crusaders have six wrestlers with 20-plus wins, and their two losses came early in the season to Ravenscroft and Leesville Road. Purnell Swett lost to Cary and Lumberton and has 10 wrestlers with more than 20 wins, including six with 30 or more victories.

St. Pauls travels to East Davidson as the top seed from the Three Rivers/East Central Conference. The Bulldogs (6-16) face off against Cummings (11-3), with the winner taking on either Wheatmore or East Davidson.

To win the conference, the Bulldogs swept Clinton on the year. Six St. Pauls wrestlers boast a winning record this season, including Harry Locklear at 285 pounds with a 21-5 record, and Joseph Layne at 160 pounds, who was a state qualifier last year.

This season, St. Pauls topped Lee County, Hoke twice and West Johnston. Cummings has nine wrestlers with double-digit wins to their credit, led by senior 195-pounder Bryson Farrington with a 17-3 record.

Lumberton was seeded as a wild card in the preliminary brackets that the NCHSAA first published early on Monday, and was bumped out for Athens Drive before the brackets were finalized.

