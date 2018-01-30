Braves put depth on display in win over Lander

PEMBROKE — The UNCP men’s basketball team put its depth on display against Lander on Tuesday night in Pembroke.

And it was the first two players off the bench for the Braves — James Murray-Boyles and Micah Kinsey — that provided the play of the evening en route to a comfortable 87-77 win for the hosts.

Kinsey started a fast break with a steal and finished it by lobbing a pass off the backboard for Murray-Boyles, who slammed it home to give UNCP some momentum.

The 22nd-ranked Braves (16-4, 12-2 PBC) would sprint into the locker room with a 55-38 advantage. They led by as many as 26 points in the second half with the outcome never in doubt.

“Honestly, I feel like we have seven starters, including JB (Murray-Boyles) and Micah,” said UNCP coach Ben Miller.

“Those are guys that are capable, and minute-wise there’s not a lot of difference because of our rotations. You have that offensive punch and JB’s defense has come a long way. Micah changes the game with his defense. We’ve settled into a good rotation.”

Murray-Boyles, who has thrived in the sixth-man role since arriving in Pembroke, finished with 16 points and six rebounds on the night as one of six Braves to finish in double figures. Kinsey stuffed the stat sheet with two points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists.

“Coach (Miller) always tells me to come out and be aggressive,” Murray-Boyles said. “I’ve really been in (the sixth-man role) since I’ve been here so I’ve learned the ins and outs to come in and play my game. I’ve gotten pretty good at it.”

But the starters did their part, too, with Nigel Grant scoring 16 of his game-high 20 points during the first-half flurry. He pulled down 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Lumberton native David Strother logged 13 points, ripping the net on a 3-pointer early in the second half to give UNCP its largest lead of the night at 66-40 with 16 minutes left to play. Akia Pruitt added 12 points and nine rebounds, with Brandon Watts tallying 11 points and Whiteville native Tyrell Kirk contributing 10.

Watts now has 1,572 career points, moving to eighth on UNCP’s all-time scoring list. He’s five points shy of Alphonzo McRae and seven points away from matching Quamain Rose.

“I thought we played really well for about 25 to 30 minutes,” Miller said.

“Lander, to their credit, didn’t quit playing. They hung in there. We did enough to get the win. I like the fact that Nigel got another double-double, JB (Murray-Boyles) had a big night and Akia was a rebound away from a double-double. We have a very unselfish team.”

A cold stretch late in the second half, that included a 2-for-20 shooting clip for the Braves, provided the Bearcats (7-13, 3-11) with a comeback opportunity.

Former West Bladen standout Rahu Purdie led the charge, scoring 14 of his team-best 16 points in the second half for the visitors, who cut the deficit to nine points with 14 seconds left to play.

“We have to guard better,” Miller said. “Giving up 47 percent is not indicative of what these guys are capable of and they know that.”

UNCP will open up a two-game road trip on Saturday when it heads to Milledgeville, Ga., to take on Georgia College (9-10, 5-8) in the back half of a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader.

Turnovers plague Lady Braves

Lander’s relentless defense forced the UNCP women’s basketball team into 24 turnovers Tuesday evening in Pembroke, and the Bearcats cashed the miscues in for 26 points to fuel an 83-69 victory over the Lady Braves.

UNCP’s 24 turnovers are its second most this season behind 25 miscues on the road at Young Harris on Dec. 2.

Alecia Hardy and Nyla Allen each poured in 13 points for the Lady Braves (7-11, 5-9 PBC), with Melanie Horne adding nine points. Allen now has double-digit points in 14-straight games dating back to Dec. 10 against Lenoir-Rhyne.

Aliyah Farmer matched a game-high with 10 rebounds, which was just one shy of her career high set earlier this season at Young Harris. The sophomore also tacked on seven points.

UNCP Athletics James Murray-Boyles (30) scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in UNCP’s 87-77 win over Lander on Tuesday. Murray-Boyles was one of six Braves in double figures. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_JB201813022453272.jpg UNCP Athletics James Murray-Boyles (30) scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in UNCP’s 87-77 win over Lander on Tuesday. Murray-Boyles was one of six Braves in double figures.

Six UNCP players log double figures

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley.