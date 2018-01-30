Local Roundup: Rams heading to wrestling regionals

RALEIGH — The Purnell Swett wrestling team made its debut in the NCHSAA 4A state dual team wrestling championship on Tuesday, and advanced to the regional round with a pair of wins at Cardinal Gibbons.

The Rams defeated the Crusaders, 51-22, in the first match to set up a meeting with Laney, the defending state dual champs, in the second round. In that match, Purnell Swett topped the Buccaneers 58-15.

Purnell Swett will travel on Thursday for the third and fourth rounds with the location to be determined by the NCHSAA by noon today. New Bern awaits the Rams in the regional semifinals, after defeating Athens Drive and South View. The winner of that match takes on Cary or Middle Creek.

St. Pauls fell, 48-19, in the 2A first round against Cummings at East Davidson.

Red Springs tops Whiteville in sweep

RED SPRINGS — Three players in double figures guided the Red Springs boys basketball team to a 60-47 win over Whiteville at home.

Caleel Mitchell scored 19 points, Monte’ Wilkerson added 12 points, five assists and six steals and Nichorie West chipped in 11 points for the Red Devils. Eriq McBryde and Jayshawn Carthen each tallied seven points as well for Red Springs.

In the girls game, Taya Jones scored 21 points to lead the Lady Red Devils to a 52-44 win over Whiteville.

Taylynn Atkinson added 20 points and nine rebounds, and Katelyn Culbreth had five points and seven boards for Red Springs.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, the St. Pauls girls fell to conference-leading East Bladen in a 53-46 loss at home. St. Pauls topped East Bladen in a 65-53 win. South Robeson’s girls lost at East Columbus 54-37.

Pinecrest takes two close wins over Pirates

LUMBERTON — Pinecrest secured two wins late over the Lumberton boys and girls basketball teams in Lumberton, with a 38-37 win in the girls game and a 49-45 win in the boys contest.

Jordan McNeill’s 15 first-quarter points were enough to guide the Pirates to an early lead, but the Patriots closed the gap in the second half to halt Lumberton’s two-game winning streak. McNeill had a game-high 28 points with eight rebounds while fellow guard Steph Lloyd chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

Pinecrest’s Jamaan Bailey had 26 points.

Rams fall at Jack Britt in overtime

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team forced overtime, but Jack Britt controlled the extra period to claim a 59-53 home Sandhills Athletic Conference win.

Xavier Jones hit one of two free throws with two seconds left to tie the game at 44 and force overtime. The sophomore forward had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and was one of two Rams with double-doubles as Kalan Locklear added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Kyler Page scored a team-high 14 points.

