Local Hoops Roundup: McNeill leads Pirates past Richmond

ROCKINGHAM — Behind a pair of 20-point performances from Jordan McNeill and Lacy Mitchell, the Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 71-62 win at Richmond on Wednesday.

McNeill scored a game-high 27 points to lead a trio of Pirates in double figures. Mitchell scored 20 points and Steph Lloyd added 14.

The Lumberton girls earned a 46-39 victory.

In other Sandhills Athletic Conference action, Hoke swept Purnell Swett. Dakari Johnson scored 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead the Bucks to a 102-56 rout of the Rams. Kalan Locklear had 13 points and eight rebounds for Purnell Swett. Darriante Parker added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Mahogany Matthews led the Lady Bucks to a 42-26 win over Swett. She finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks and seven steals.

East Bladen sweeps South Robeson

ROWLAND — A cold fourth quarter quieted the South Robeson boys basketball team in a 65-58 home loss to East Bladen.

Jaleel Lesane scored 18 points for the Mustangs and Cameron Werrell added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double. East Bladen‘s Sincere Smith scored a game-best 22 points and pulled down 13 boards.

The East Bladen girls basketball team stayed on top of the Three Rivers Conference with a 57-37 win on the road.

Patience Ward paced the Lady Eagles with 13 points. South Robeson’s Nytia Lewis had eight points and 19 rebounds, while Dystanie Beverly scored eight points as well.

Lady Devils top South Columbus

RED SPRINGS — Taya Jones scored 16 points, nabbed eight steals and grabbed five rebounds in the Red Springs girl basketball team’s 43-28 win over South Columbus.

Kamryn Bell had nine points for the Lady Devils, with Selina Franco adding six points.

The Red Springs boys dropped a 51-49 game to the Stallions, dropping to 12-2 in conference play.

