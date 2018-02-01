UNCP baseball has ‘unfinished business’

PEMBROKE — UNCP baseball coach Paul O’Neil has a list on the wall inside his office at the Jones Center.

The veteran skipper of the Braves, who is entering his 18th season, has seven goals written in ink on a piece of paper adjacent to his desk.

The main objective: Win the 2018 Peach Belt Conference championship.

“When I set out the plan as far as what our goals are going to be for the year, I always write them out,” O’Neil said.

“You try to set them and we break it down to where (the players) can obtain each goal and check each box.”

But the Braves can’t obtain some hardware until they accomplish the other five goals — every player is eligible to start the season so that checks off the first box.

The boxes that remain for the 2018 edition of the Braves are: Academics, physical health/conditioning, fundamentally sound, confidence and good teammates.

“That’s the part of the list of how we try to get to where we want to be at the end of this season,” O’Neil said.

“You give them small goals within the main goals of how to reach different things and what they need to do on a daily basis to get to the main goal and move to the next one.”

The 21st-ranked Braves, who host a three-game set against Shepherd this weekend at Sammy Cox Field, enter the year as the co-favorites to win the PBC title.

O’Neil’s message to the team following the reveal of the annual preseason coaches poll?

“Embrace the expectations,” he said.

“This group is very well motivated. There are a lot of returners in this group from a year ago. We did lose a few key parts from last year but our guys are motivated. They’ve set their goals as far as where they want to be by May. There are some lofty goals as a ball club but, in my opinion, they are attainable for us.”

UNCP reeled off 11 straight seasons with 30-plus wins before a disappointing 27-22 record in 2016. Following the hiccup, the 2017 squad produced the second-most wins, 41, in program history, including a run to the PBC Tournament championship game and a victory in the NCAA Tournament.

A program-best 14-game win streak helped the Braves seal their second bid in the NCAA Southeast regional. After dropping a 6-5 game to Georgia College in the PBC Tournament championship, UNCP topped Catawba at the Southeast regional before falling to top-ranked Mount Olive and losing to Lincoln Memorial in an elimination game.

The Braves return five position starters and six pitchers from last year’s team. Among the returners are several all-conference picks from a year ago — infielders Ethan Baucom and Jarratt Mobley, outfielder Roberto Rivera and right-handed pitcher Anthony Burke.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business,” said Rivera, a senior captain along with Burke.

“We lost a lot (of players), but there are lots of guys coming back that contributed in big ways. We’re a hungry group of guys and we do feel like there’s some unfinished business. The difference between last year and this year is we have the target on our back. We’re ready to get after it and clean up that unfinished business.”

Because of an outstanding campaign last season, Rivera — along with Burke and Baucom — earned a spot on the preseason all-PBC team.

Rivera started every game for the Braves last season and was the only player to play in all 58 games. He ranked among the nation’s top 10 leaders in four statistical categories and produced a .374 batting average to go along with 19 extra-base hits — including a PBC record 11 triples — 41 RBIs and 74 runs scored.

He accounted for a team-best 29 multiple-hit games and his 25 stolen bases in 30 attempts were the most for a UNCP player in five seasons.

While he embraces the preseason praise, Rivera is focused on making the success a reality on the diamond.

“All of that stuff is good. But the game is played in between the lines, not on paper,” he said. “Now we know what we have. We just have to take it game by game and do what we do.”

Burke, the team’s ace entering the season, made 15 starts for the Braves last season and registered an 11-1 record and a 3.49 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 23 walks. The right-hander closed out the season by tallying victories in seven of his last eight starts. He was the program’s first pitcher in 43 years to register 11 or more wins from the bump.

Despite the accolades, Burke echoed Rivera’s remarks about taking the next step this season.

“I think we definitely feel that there’s some unfinished business,” Burke said. “I think we went through the fall with a chip on our shoulder. It’s definitely different from last year, kind of having the target on our back this year. We just have to continue to work and refine our craft. We know everyone is aiming to get us.”

O’Neil can sense the readiness of his guys heading into the 2018 campaign.

“As a whole, I think they’re ready. They’re excited to play and are very well prepared to start the season,” he said. “Are we at (NCAA) regional level right now? No. We still need to develop and grow, improving on things.”

As always, O’Neil pointed to his pitching staff and depth as keys for the team’s success.

“We have to develop our pitching staff a little more and our bench guys,” he said. “The returners have to play at the level they played at last year at the end of the season. If they can get to that level of play then they’re doing pretty well. We have some familiar faces down there.”

Fairmont native Cole Lovin, a sophomore right-hander, is among the crowd of pitchers expected to contribute behind Burke.

“Anthony is one that has a ton of experience at the front of the staff,” O’Neil said. “At the back of the staff you have a couple of guys that are in the mix.”

Sophomore River Ryan posted a team-low 0.71 ERA with a pair of wins last season as a freshman. Aaron Biggerstaff, Hank Simpson and Dale Masterson also provide the Braves with some experience.

UNCP will have a few new faces on the mound in Thomas Durant, Jordan Toney, Blake Helms and Trace Hagler, who missed all of last year because of Tommy John surgery.

Across the diamond, O’Neil said Seth Hartings, who contributed in spots last season, catcher Trevor Clemons, outfielder Kevon Perkins and Hope Mills native Trey Jacobs should play “quite a bit for us.”

In addition to his annual listing of the team goals, O’Neil is always excited to see player development from the preseason to, hopefully, deep into May.

“I get a lot of satisfaction when I work with a player and I see him start at one point and, when he gets into a game and he’s mastered that skill, to see that success.

“It’s very gratifying to me. That’s why I coach. That’s the most rewarding part of it; seeing a kid who works his tail off reach that success in a game setting.”

